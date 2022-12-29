Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury during the team’s win over the Bears on Dec. 15.

Hurts participated in the early individual drills open to the media. The 24-year-old quarterback threw a handful of short and intermediate passes with regular zip. He also went through a variety of mobility drills that required him to complete throws while on the run and while throwing against his body.

Hurts appeared limited as he was held out of some drills, including the team’s ball-security session. Additionally, Hurts did not take the first reps during the exchange period with the running backs. That first-team designation belonged to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interception in the team’s loss to the Cowboys.

On Wednesday, coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t rule out the starting QB for this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The Week 17 matchup holds high stakes for the Eagles (13-2), who can lock up the division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory. Hurts was held out of Wednesday’s walkthrough practice before returning to the field on Thursday.

”We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Sirianni said. “Does he have a chance? Of course, he does. His body just knows how to heal, he’s a freak. So we’ll see what happens and how he progresses.”

While Hurts participated during the individual portion of practice, it remains to be seen what type of injury designation he’ll be given when Thursday’s injury report is released later this afternoon.

In his second season as the team’s full-time starter, Hurts has emerged as a candidate for the league’s MVP. Hurts has produced 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), which is tied with Randall Cunningham (1990) for the most in franchis history. Hurts’ 13 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by any Eagles quarterback and second most in NFL history behind Cam Newton’s 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011.

