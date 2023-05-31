Eagles look to sustain success on offense with Jalen Hurts and fresh voices in his ear

As the Eagles embark on their quest to reach another Super Bowl, another chapter in their new season unfolded Tuesday when they gathered for the start of organized team activities.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts enters the next phase of the offseason program as the franchise’s unquestioned leader. After finishing the 2022 season as NFL MVP runner-up, Hurts was awarded a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million. Across the NovaCare Complex, coaches and executives remain confident in the 24-year-old’s trajectory. The Eagles also retain nine of 11 offensive starters from a group that finished third in the NFL in total offense.

Behind the scenes, though, the team is dealing with turnover at key spots that it hadn’t experienced during Hurts’ first two seasons as starter. Former offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen is now coaching the Indianapolis Colts, which means Hurts will have fresh voices in his ear on game day.

Insert new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney.

Johnson boasts a long-standing relationship with Hurts. He played for Hurts’ father, Averion, then an assistant coach at Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, and Johnson and Jalen Hurts’ relationship has blossomed over the years. Johnson, who was promoted to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach, is now hoping to take the next step in his career as the Eagles’ play caller.

“I don’t think anything about the dynamic of our relationship will necessarily change,” Hurts said last month during an interview with WIP-FM. “We just want to continue to grow.

“Shane did a ton for us, and his innovation, the way he saw the game, I was able to learn a lot from him. Having Brian there throughout that process was very beneficial for us all, I believe. Him having the opportunity he has, he’s been doing this for a long time. One of the youngest coordinators in the game. He started as a 23-year-old OC at Utah. Nonetheless, we’re all excited. I’m excited to have him lead the way and to be working with him.”

Johnson was hired as quarterbacks coach, while Tanney was an offensive quality control coach during head coach Nick Sirianni’s inaugural season in 2021. In 2022, Tanney was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach. Hurts last season completed 66.5% of his throws with 4,280 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 903 yards and 18 touchdowns, while committing just nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles lost).

Hurts ultimately decides where the football travels, and the entire playbook is still under Sirianni’s watchful eye. But Tanney is now tasked with Hurts’ day-to-day development, while Johnson is in control of the offense’s overall direction.

“I’ll still be in [the quarterback room] from time to time,” Johnson said earlier this month. “But I think the relationship that Jalen and I have won’t change in terms of how we get ready to approach the game. Our relationship off the field won’t change. Me being in this position now will just allow us to even go deeper in our relationship and have that camaraderie in terms of ‘what do you like? This is how we’re going to attack’ and just being able to have those conversations to be ready to make adjustments as we need to.

“All of [our quarterbacks] will be able to utilize Alex in a way that will help them get better. Alex is a very bright coach. He’s a superstar. I’m excited to watch his career take off, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll do great.”