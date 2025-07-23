A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and more Eagles players talk about their Super Bowl rings and what they plan to do with them

Winning the Super Bowl wasn’t as fulfilling as A.J. Brown had anticipated. The joy of being a champion lasted him about two days, and taught him that what he really enjoys is the journey.

But getting his Super Bowl ring brought a little bit of that championship buzz back.

Advertisement

“Probably one of the best feelings I experienced, that moment,” Brown said after the conclusion of the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday. “I truly felt like a true champion. I came there only for the ring, I didn’t eat, I didn’t do anything. The whole ceremony was great. It was good to see my old teammates and talk to them, but that ring was speechless. Man, I really enjoyed it. I’m trying to find something to do with it.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ A.J. Brown feels it’s time ‘to put a stamp on’ his status as NFL’s best WR as training camp opens

The Birds were officially presented with their Super Bowl rings on Friday, just days before the start of camp. The ring featured retractable Eagle wings, two Lombardi Trophies, in honor of the franchise’s second Super Bowl win, one of Nick Sirianni’s signature slogans — “You can’t be great without the greatness of others” — the score of Super Bowl LIX, and even a Brazilian flag.

“Once you see the ring, it was like, we did it,” DeVonta Smith said. However, the Eagles receiver added that it doesn’t fit in the case with his championship ring from Alabama, so he’s still figuring out exactly how to display it.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Super Bowl ring design is ‘the greatest championship ring in history,’ and it tells a story

But while the ring capped off the Eagles’ incredible journey, the team is ready to move forward into the new season.

“It put it to bed,” tackle Jordan Mailata said. “It was a good recap and a significant end to the chapter, and now we’re pressing forward. Keep it moving, man. I never thought I’d be able to play in the Super Bowl and then win it, so now that I have a ring, it’s pretty cool.”

Jalen Hurts didn’t even wear his ring at the dinner, instead taking photos with his teammates and coaches with the ring still in the box.

Hurts didn’t share whether he ever put the ring on, instead keeping the focus toward the year to come.

“It was surreal to see it in person,” Hurts said. “Almost nostalgic, to see something that you’ve earned, to see something one last time. Kind of overdue in terms of when it was supposed to be initially. It was a moment, but that moment is behind us.”

» READ MORE: Jihaad Campbell hits the Eagles practice field; Nakobe Dean begins camp on the PUP list