Do the Eagles enjoy winning as much as they should? Jalen Hurts responds to the noise.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked Wednesday if he feels the perception is that the Eagles don’t enjoy winning as much as they should.

The question came on the heels of the team ending its three-game losing streak with a lackluster home win on Monday over the New York Giants. It was a contest that involved a variety of self-inflicted mistakes from the Eagles and one that came down to the game’s final play before fans could calm their nerves as they improved to 11-4.

“Everybody has their preconceived notion on something,” the 25-year-old replied. “A lot of people are going to tell you how to handle something they’re not handling — they’re not in that position. I know I’ve personally been looked at like that for a long time.

“There’s value in losing and it does something for you. As a competitor, it drives you, pushes you forward. You don’t want to feel those feelings you’ve felt when you’ve came up short in certain situations. Every competitor is different. Every competitor handles and channels different emotions in different ways. How we channel that as a team — as long as we’re doing it together, as long as we’re on the same page, that’s all that matters.

“We just want to continue to grow through these experiences, the lessons we’ve had over the last month, and channel it in the right way for us as a team, so we can be as successful and be what we’re called to be on the field.”

Hurts, as he often says, is attempting to set the temperature. The franchise quarterback has committed a career-high 18 turnovers (13 interceptions, five lost fumbles), tied with Josh Allen for third in the NFL behind only Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell. Hurts’ latest turnover occurred on a somewhat fluky play Monday when tight end Dallas Goedert slipped near the top of his route, which allowed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to easily pick off Hurts and return his interception 76 yards for a touchdown.

Throughout the season, Hurts has repeatedly acknowledged that he needs to improve his awareness and decision-making in order to limit his turnovers. To his credit, Hurts bounced back on the following drive, when he completed a difficult throw to wide receiver A.J. Brown near the right sideline to convert on third-and-20.

“Anytime you go out there, regardless of the play, you just want to execute it,” Hurts said. “There are going to be unfortunate things that happen in the game, things that you have to respond [to] with the right attitude and mentality. As long as we’re able to do that, regardless of the situation, it was a very crucial point in the game. We were able to make a connection for a big gain and extend that drive. So that was huge.”

In his lengthy response at the conclusion of his press conference, it seemed as if Hurts was sending a message to the fans that he understands the frustration coming from those outside the building. Monday’s victory marked the team’s first of December, and it was clear the team’s effort did not reach the standard set by the team’s leaders.

“We play this game to win,” Hurts said. “Winning is the only thing that matters. So of course it does something to you. I hope it does. If not, [offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland says, ‘You might want to get your saliva checked.’ That’s why we play this game.”

Next test

On Sunday afternoon, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, along with former linebackers coach and Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, back to Lincoln Financial Field. In an attempt to establish his own culture, Gannon brought along a few former Eagles with him to Arizona, including wide receiver Zach Pascal, a Nick Sirianni favorite, and linebacker Kyzir White, who is out for the season with a torn biceps.

The Cardinals are 3-12 in Gannon’s first year. They rank near the bottom in several defensive categories, including total defense (27th), rushing defense (32nd), third-down defense (32nd), and points per game (31st). Arizona is in last place in the NFC West and coming off a 27-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“I think it goes both ways — I obviously have a lot of respect for Gannon and Coach Nick,” Hurts said. “I built a good relationship with them; it’ll be a challenge for us. I know his enthusiasm and his love for the game, the team they have over there. We have to be ready to play at a high level.”

Hurts also is looking forward to reuniting with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, whom Hurts followed at the University of Oklahoma after he transferred from Alabama. This will be the third meeting between Hurts and Murray in the NFL. The first time the two quarterbacks played each other occurred during Hurts’ second career start on Dec. 20, 2020. The Eagles lost, 33-26, while Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Neither Smith nor Brown was part of the Eagles then, as former receivers Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor led the offense with a combined seven catches and 112 receiving yards.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last season.

“I’m happy to see him back on the field,” Hurts said of Murray. “He’s a very special player. He’s always been special since high school. It’ll be a challenge for us having to deal with him.”

Just over three years later, Hurts and Murray will meet again, with the Eagles’ sights set on achieving lofty aspirations over the next several weeks. Following the Cardinals game, the Eagles have just one regular-season contest remaining against the Giants before the playoffs arrive. The Eagles have their postseason spot secured but still are attempting to secure the NFC East title.

The Eagles can clinch the division with a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday plus a win over the Cardinals.

“Everyone’s mindset is winning this game,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “We’re treating it like the playoffs. Every game from now on, has to be treated like a playoff, if we want to have success in the postseason. We’re trying to set ourselves up for the postseason. We have to handle business.”