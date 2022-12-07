James Bradberry’s coverage ability may be second only to his discretion.

The Eagles cornerback has been step-for-step with receivers for most of the season, but the job he did toeing the line when discussing a multitude of topics on Wednesday was arguably as impressive.

Whether it was the New York Giants, the circumstances surrounding their decision to release him last offseason or his looming free agency, Bradberry maintained a poker face aside from an occasional smirk between answers.

Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in May after the Giants cut him to clear salary-cap space following the draft. The timing of New York’s move, after most of the big-name free agents had signed and teams had less money to spend, precluded Bradberry from hitting the market in earnest.

Although the mention of that timing may have elicited a knowing look from the stoic cornerback, Bradberry said he’s not harboring any resentment going into the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“I have come to peace with it,” Bradberry said. “Us winning a lot of football games has helped me with that. I’m part of the Eagles, we’re winning, and I’m just trying to keep that going.”

Things have worked out well for Bradberry since he joined the Eagles. He’s been one of the best corners in the NFL this season, ranking second in pass breakups and quarterback rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. His fellow outside cornerback Darius Slay also ranks among the league’s best at the position, which Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said is a major reason for the team’s defensive success.

“We don’t have a weak link,” Sirianni said Wednesday. “Those guys are playing strong football, and they are both really good players. ... They complement each other well because there’s not one side you can go and pick on. James has just been awesome. Slay has been awesome. Not only taking the ball away, but denying the football. They’re both intelligent players, both highly skilled players.”

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Jonathan Gannon’s big adjustments, Jalen Hurts’ excellence, by the numbers

Sirianni said Bradberry earned “defensive player of the week” honors in the building after logging two tackles and two pass breakups against the Titans. Bradberry tackled Titans star running back Derrick Henry on Tennessee’s opening series and jumped a screen pass to break it up later in the game.

Eagles backup cornerback Zech McPhearson said Bradberry received even more praise during their position meeting on Wednesday from defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

“Coach D was talking about it today,” McPhearson said. “He literally takes what he says right to the field and does it a high level and executes on a lot of plays.”

Bradberry’s opportunity for revenge comes one week after A.J. Brown dominated against the Titans, who traded the star receiver last offseason after deciding not to sign him to a lucrative extension. Still, Bradberry doesn’t think his situation is apples to apples with Brown’s.

“He didn’t end up getting paid, he got traded,” Bradberry said. “Me, on the other hand, it was a decision caused by the salary cap. I got released because of the salary cap, and we weren’t winning. I understand it’s a business at the end of the day, so it’s a little different.”

Unless Bradberry, 29, signs an extension with the Eagles in the next couple of months, he’ll have a chance to maximize his value on the open market. The last time he did so was in 2020, when he signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Giants after four years with the Carolina Panthers.

Considering his play this season, he could command another lucrative multiyear deal as one of the best corners on the market.

“I think my value is pretty high as a player,” Bradberry said. “At least I hope so. It’s different — we’re winning now, and then I got released and we weren’t winning. Also when I was in Carolina, we weren’t winning a whole lot either, so it feels good to win. I know that definitely helps out with overall looks and things in the offseason.”

Last offseason, Bradberry cited the Eagles’ potential to win games as one of the major reasons he signed with the team. On Wednesday, he said that winning once again would be a factor for him when fielding offers, but he acknowledged there be other factors as well.

“I’m open to staying here,” Bradberry said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be business first, and it has to make sense for me to stay here. Of course, they have to want me to stay here, too.

“Winning is definitely part of the decision for me,” Bradberry added, before ratcheting up the diplomacy. “But there are more variables, too, that I really don’t want to get into.”