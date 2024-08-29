Eagles defensive back James Bradberry out 6-8 weeks with leg injury

Eagles defensive back James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, NFL sources said.

The NFL Network was first to report on Bradberry’s injury.

Bradberry is likely headed to injured reserve. The Eagles have been trying to trade the 31-year-old, and still had hoped to move him after he made the team’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, NFL sources told The Inquirer. But Bradberry’s injury, which involves a tendon, could further complicate general manager Howie Roseman’s ability to get a deal done.

The Eagles are on the hook for all of Bradberry’s 2024 salary after they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract, with $20 million guaranteed last offseason. He was coming off a season in which he was named a second-team All-Pro cornerback, but he struggled for most of the 2023 season.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ 53-man roster goes heavy at cornerback and safety, including James Bradberry for the time being

Bradberry subsequently transitioned to safety this year. He said it was a move he suggested. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio blankly stated that few outside cornerbacks can successfully make the switch and Bradberryhas had his issues in practice and the preseason.

He never practiced at outside cornerback in training camp and showed last season that he lacked the necessary foot speed to keep up with top wide receivers. At safety, Bradberry showed some instincts, but he also made the occasional mental mistake. Tackling has been an issue throughout his career.

Bradberry surprisingly didn’t play in the preseason finale on Saturday. Whether it meant that he made the team or that the Eagles didn’t want an injury to thwart a possible trade, when the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster, Bradberry was surprisingly on it.

“James always has had really good football instincts,” Roseman said. “When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that’s a transition, that’s a different position than playing outside corner.”

Roseman declined to guarantee that Bradberry would be on the roster through the entire season, although very few players would be given such an assurance in late August. Nevertheless, the Eagles had hoped to get something in return for a player that is costing them a lot of money.

Bradberry’s salary cap hit for this season is $7.819 million and the Eagles would have to eat $10.813 million in dead money if he were released. They would save $2.994 million, however. Roseman has until the trade deadline on Nov. 5 to get a deal done.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.