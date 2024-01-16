Jason Kelce’s career with the Eagles, by the numbers

The morning after the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources confirmed to The Inquirer that center Jason Kelce told his teammates following the game that he plans to retire. Over the past 13 seasons, the 36-year-old Kelce has become a fixture on the offensive line, evolving into a fan favorite for his talent on the field and his authenticity off of it.

“I don’t think we’ll see another like him for a long time,” right tackle Lane Johnson said of Kelce after Monday night’s game.

Pending an official retirement announcement from the Super Bowl LII champion center himself, let’s take a look at five stats and figures that matter from his tenure as an Eagle.

156

Kelce started 156 consecutive regular-season games throughout his Eagles career, which is a franchise record. He surpassed Jon Runyan’s previous record of 144 consecutive regular-season starts (2000-08) in Week 6 this season against the New York Jets. Kelce possesses the second-longest active streak in the league behind Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (162). It is the longest streak by a center since Casey Wiegmann’s 175 starts from 2001-11 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

In total, Kelce has played 193 regular-season games for the Eagles, which is the most by an offensive lineman in the organization’s history. Only defensive end Brandon Graham has played more with 195 contests. According to Stathead, Kelce’s 193 games ranks 18th all-time in the NFL among centers.

6

On Friday, Kelce earned his sixth first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection. He is the first center since former Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Fame center Dermontti Dawson to earn the nod six times. Dawson, Kelce, and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Mike Webster of the Steelers and Chiefs are the only centers since the 1970 merger to receive first-team All-Pro accolades at least five times.

Kelce is the third player in franchise history to collect six first-team All-Pro honors, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame members Chuck Bednarik (1949-62) and Reggie White (1985-92). The veteran center also has seven Pro Bowl selections. He is tied with tackle Jason Peters (2009-20) for the second-most Pro Bowl nods (seven) by an offensive lineman in franchise history. Only Bednarik has more with eight.

4.14

At the 2011 combine, Kelce ran a 4.14-second 20-yard shuttle, which is the fastest time recorded by an offensive lineman in the drill at the annual event. He also ranks No. 4 overall among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill, which he completed in 7.22 seconds. The Eagles ultimately selected Kelce in the sixth round, No. 191 overall out of Cincinnati.

Kelce’s speed at the combine translated to his play on the field. He took advantage of his athleticism in the running game, climbing up to the second and even third levels of the defense to carve out lanes that the Eagles running backs could exploit. Throughout Kelce’s 13 seasons, the Eagles have had running backs finish in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards on five occasions, including D’Andre Swift (1,049 in 2023), Miles Sanders (1,269 in 2022), and LeSean McCoy (1,309 in 2011; 1,607 in 2013; 1,361 in 2014).

19

On 7,944 career pass-blocking snaps, Kelce has allowed just 19 sacks total (.24% sack rate), according to Pro Football Focus. This season, Kelce was credited with conceding just one sack, one hit, and 13 hurries, which ranks in the top 10 in the league in each category among centers that took at least 394 pass-blocking snaps (Kelce played 698).

In his 13 years, Kelce was attributed with not allowing a sack in three seasons, including 2012, 2018, and 2022, although he was out injured with a torn ACL and a partially torn MCL for most of 2012. Kelce earned All-Pro honors in two of those years (2018 and 2022) and a Pro Bowl nod in one of them (2022).

$81.7 million

Based on NFL contracts alone, Kelce has earned $81.7 million over the course of his career, which is the most money among centers in league history according to Spotrac. Of course, that doesn’t include Kelce’s various business and media ventures outside of his football career, namely his popular New Heights podcast that he records with his brother, Travis, of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For all that he has earned throughout his tenure in Philadelphia, Kelce has given back to the local community, too, in both time and resources. Last offseason, Kelce and some of his teammates including Johnson and Jordan Mailata recorded a holiday album titled “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” which raised over $1.25 million for Philadelphia-area charities. Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are also heavily involved with the Eagles Autism Foundation. In 2021, Kelce was the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes players for their strong performances on the field and their impact in their communities.