Jason Kelce tells Eagles teammates he plans to retire, according to report

Eagles center Jason Kelce told teammates he plans to retire after Monday night’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to an ESPN report.

The 36-year-old center was emotional in the closing moments of the 32-9 loss at Raymond James Stadium and declined to speak to reporters in the locker room. The ESPN broadcast showed him hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as the game came to an end. Kelce has considered retirement each of the last several offseasons, but was still among the best at his position. He was voted first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press last week, marking the sixth time he’s earned the honor in his 13-year career.

He ranks second in franchise history in games played behind only Brandon Graham. His 156 consecutive games played is also a franchise record.

After the game, several players discussed the possibility of the wild-card loss being Kelce’s last game with the Eagles.

”He’s a legend in the city, really in the league,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him. Every year since I’ve been here has been, ‘Do you want to come back?’ But he knows. He knows how much I love and appreciate him.”

