Source: Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the Eagles will pay $14.25 million base salary

Kelce will remain the NFL's highest-paid center with this new deal, which has a maximum value of $14.75 million.

Jason Kelce speaks at his press conference at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Eagles will depart to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII this weekend.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the Eagles will have a base salary of $14.25 million with a maximum value of $14.75 million, an NFL source said on Tuesday.

The all pro, who announced his return on Monday, will remain the highest-paid center in the NFL and received a slight increase from his $14 million salary last season.

It’s unclear how much of the money owed to the 35-year-old Kelce will go against the salary cap for 2023. The Eagles have increasingly structured contracts with dummy years to spread costs over multiple years.

But re-signing the future Hall of Famer after he decided to hold off retirement for another season was a no-brainer for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

