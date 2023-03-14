Source: Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the Eagles will pay $14.25 million base salary

Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the Eagles will have a base salary of $14.25 million with a maximum value of $14.75 million, an NFL source said on Tuesday.

The all pro, who announced his return on Monday, will remain the highest-paid center in the NFL and received a slight increase from his $14 million salary last season.

It’s unclear how much of the money owed to the 35-year-old Kelce will go against the salary cap for 2023. The Eagles have increasingly structured contracts with dummy years to spread costs over multiple years.

But re-signing the future Hall of Famer after he decided to hold off retirement for another season was a no-brainer for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.