Jason and Travis Kelce are hosting a $50,000 ‘Beer Bowl’ in Sea Isle — and you can compete

Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are bringing their popular “New Heights Show” podcast to a Shore town near you — specifically Sea Isle City, N.J., where the Eagles center has made annual appearances as a guest bartender for charity.

Kelce will be back down the Shore later this month. And this week, the Kelce Brothers upped the ante for 2023 by putting the call out to all fun-loving, beer-drinking, flip-cup-playing listeners to compete in the first-ever “Beer Bowl.” The Bowl will be a “Beerfest”-style competition which will coincide with Kelce’s annual charity event at The Ocean Drive on June 28.

“We’re doing our first-ever fan competition. It’s going to be the first of many. It’s going to be ‘The 2023 New Heights Beer Bowl’ at our charity event at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the Eagles Autism Foundation,” Jason said on his podcast.

While you might think you’re a shoo-in to win after years of practice in the Jetro lots, not everyone will be able to play (obviously). To cut down the field, the Kelces are asking potential competitors to submit application videos over the next two weeks.

“All you have to do to hopefully become one of the finalists of the teams to compete is enter a video stating your name, your team name, a video displaying your skills and reasons you should be in the ‘Beer Bowl,’” Jason continued “And then, of course, your team theme. Obviously, the more fun the theme, the better chances you have of getting in.”

“We want the people to get creative with this one,” Travis added.

No word yet on whether “Das Boot” will be involved, but according to the older Kelce brother, there will be multiple events — and a big cash prize.

“We want the best of the best,” Jason said. “This is not going to be one-dimensional. We’re going to be challenging all your [beer] pong skills, all of your flipping skills, all of your chugging skills. Oh, by the way, there’s going to be a cash prize! Not only will the winner of ‘The 2023 New Heights Beer Bowl’ get the first ever ‘New Heights’ trophy (to be revealed at a later date), the one thing that is guaranteed to be handed out on the day of the event is our cash prize. That’s right, the winner of ‘The 2023 New Heights Beer Bowl’ in Sea Isle City, N.J., at The Ocean Drive will be winning $50,000.”

“Straight cash, homie,” Travis assured.

For more information about the Kelce “Beer Bowl,” check out the full segment from the most recent episode of their podcast.

Most importantly, if you want to apply, send your submission video to @NewHeightShow on Twitter or by email at NewHeightShow@gmail.com.

And since this is all for charity, if you want to attend the event, you’ll have to be one of the top 30 donors to Kelce’s Team62 page for the Eagles Autism Foundation by donating here. Kelce promises those donors will get “VIP floor seats” and post-competition access to some of the special guests, “which will be pretty exciting, especially if you’re an Eagles fan.”