Jason Kelce almost broke the Union’s drum mallet — then chugged a beer — at their latest game

Eagles star center Jason Kelce was the celebrity pregame drummer at Wednesday’s game against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park. Not only did Kelce put a charge into the crowd, but he nearly broke the drum mallet.

The Union’s social media staff posted a photo on Instagram after the game of the bent mallet on the field.

Kelce hit the drum as hard as anyone ever has since the Union started having a celebrity pregame drummer last year. From a video the Union posted online, it looked like he left a few small dents in the drum head.

It’s not the first time a well-built local celebrity has damanged an item in a sports team’s pregame hype ritual. In January, Philly-bred UFC fighter Sean Brady did some damage to the Sixers’ bell that they bring on the court before tipoff.

After his turn with the drum, Kelce chugged a beer on the field, then climbed into the River End stands to lead the crowd in a chorus of “No One Likes Us, We Don’t Care.” The song was popular at Union games, where fans adopted it from English soccer, long before it became an Eagles standard.

Kelce’s good karma brought the Union an early scoring chance when Julián Carranza 30 seconds after the opening kickoff. But the play fizzled out, and soon afterward, Kelce gave the megaphone back to the Sons of Ben supporters’ club to let them lead the chants as usual.

The announced crowd of 18,705 at Subaru Park then had to wait until the 70th minute for Dániel Gazdag to force the own goal that delivered the Union a 1-0 win.

“Thank you Union for finally breaking my streak of attending losing games,” Kelce wrote on Twitter afterward.

» READ MORE: Dániel Gazdag carries the Union to a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC