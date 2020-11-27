The Eagles offensive-line carousel will continue for another week.
On the same day that Lane Johnson announced he’d have season-ending surgery to repair his injured ankle, NBC10 reported that Jason Peters will be moved to right guard with Jordan Mailata taking over at left tackle for the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The move comes after the 38-year-old veteran struggled against the Browns on Sunday, allowing three sacks, including one that led to a safety.
Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo wouldn’t confirm the position swap was imminent during his Friday news conference, but noted he’s comfortable playing with Mailata if the 23-year-old is called on.
“I don’t really know whatever the lineup situation [is],” Seumalo said. “I’ll leave that to you guys, doing your job hunting that down, but whenever you’re playing next to a guy, especially guard-tackle, because there are a lot of times where it’s just you two working together on two guys or two out of the three or whatever. I have a good rapport with Jordan, not only on the field, but off the field. If he’s there, I feel comfortable talking to him and communicating.”
Peters re-signed with the team in July with plans of playing right guard after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in the offseason. The Eagles went through training camp with Peters taking nearly all the first-team reps at right guard, but Andre Dillard’s season-ending biceps injury left the Eagles in need of a left tackle. Peters, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million to play right guard, balked at the request to play left tackle without a restructured contract.
The stalemate led to Matt Pryor and Mailata getting most left-tackle reps until Peters got his new deal worth up to $8 million with $3 million guaranteed a few days before the season opener against the Washington Football Team.
Mailata, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, got his first NFL playing time earlier this season when Peters missed five games because of a toe injury. The Australia native struggled at times, but flashed enough potential to make the case to keep the job even after Peters returned. As a 6-foot-8, 346-pound converted rugby player, Mailata had never played in a football game at any level before being drafted.
If Mailata does indeed get the start Monday night against Seattle, it will be the 10th iteration of the Eagles offensive line in 11 games. The group has been hit hard by injuries to every starter along the line, with center Jason Kelce the only one to play each game this season.