One of the things I was concerned about with the Eagles’ offseason youth movement was the loss of leadership and institutional knowledge, with Malcolm Jenkins gone from the defense and Peters not part of the offensive line room. Fans who only saw the injuries (Peters played 75% of the offensive snaps last season, 79% in 2018, BTW) and the occasional flag for trying to get a jump on the count couldn’t see the high value that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland placed on having Peters around. And the rest of the O-line room felt the same way. Having Peters here for another year should help on the field, but it could be invaluable off the field, especially as Dillard feels his way through his first year as a starter.