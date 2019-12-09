Could this situation have been averted? Perhaps. The Eagles showed little interest when the Bills released 31-year-old LeSean McCoy, the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher, who joined the Chiefs and reunited with Andy Reid. In effect, the Eagles chose Corey Clement, a young runner with an injury history, and Darren Sproles, a really old runner with a much worse injury history. Clement touched the ball four times and lost a fumble before a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve, where he spent much of last season. Sproles, 36, got 23 touches for 90 yards and no touchdowns in six games before he landed on IR for a third consecutive season.