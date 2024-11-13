Eagles activate tackle Jordan Mailata from IR ahead of Commanders game

The Eagles have activated Jordan Mailata from injured reserve ahead of their Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders.

Mailata, the Eagles’ starting left tackle, had spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while dealing with a hamstring ailment sustained in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Monday and listed him as an estimated full participant on each injury report ahead of Thursday’s contest before bringing him back to the active roster.

The Eagles had one open spot on the 53-man roster to assign to Mailata after releasing tight end Jack Stoll on Tuesday. Now that he is back on the active roster, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound tackle is available to play against the Commanders.

In addition to Mailata, every player on the active roster is eligible to suit up on Thursday. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was the only player listed as a limited participant on the final injury report, but he did not have a game status.

The Eagles play in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.