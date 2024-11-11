Eagles open the 21-day practice window for starting left tackle Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata, who has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, could make his return to game action soon.

The Eagles announced that they opened the 21-day practice window for the starting left tackle on Monday. He is eligible to be activated off injured reserve in advance of the Eagles’ Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders if the team decides he is ready to play.

Otherwise, the Eagles have the next three weeks to activate him. The team must free up a space on the 53-man roster to do so.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata injured his hamstring in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns while attempting to block for Saquon Barkley on a running play. Backup tackle Fred Johnson has started at left tackle in his place, conceding 14 pressures (including five sacks) in that span, according to Pro Football Focus. Before sustaining his injury, Mailata had allowed just eight pressures (including one sack) in five games, according to PFF.