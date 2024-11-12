Tackle Jordan Mailata longs to return to the Eagles but needs to ‘knock the rust off’

For three of the last four weeks while dealing with a left hamstring injury on injured reserve, Jordan Mailata watched the Eagles’ road games at home on the couch with his wife. He relished his lone opportunity in that four-game span to stand on the home sideline for a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That night, Mailata realized that as much as he missed playing, he longed even more to feel like he was part of the team on game days.

“Not traveling with the team, that hurt,” Mailata said Tuesday. “Just even not playing was already hurting me. When I was at the kelly green game [against the Jaguars], I was losing my nuts. I was so happy. I was so happy to just be on the sideline. Just to be a part of it. Just to be around the boys. That’s what I miss most.”

The 27-year-old starting left tackle might not be apart from his teammates for much longer. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Monday, making Mailata eligible to return for their Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders.

While the Eagles held walk-throughs instead of practices on Monday and Tuesday because of the short week, Mailata was listed as an estimated full participant on both injury reports. The Eagles even cleared a roster spot on Tuesday by waiving tight end Jack Stoll, another indicator that Mailata could make his return. Still, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound tackle said he was “not too sure yet” if he will play on Thursday.

Given that the Eagles won’t practice this week, Nick Sirianni said Monday that the team will need to “be creative” in order to prepare Mailata physically. Mailata said that he needs “more reps” to “knock the rust off” before feeling as if he is ready to return to game action.

“Got to feel confident in stepping on that field,” Mailata said. “I have trust in the trainers and the program that they’ve set up for me in order to get back for this game. Every day, we’re just ticking off boxes, just to get on the field.”

Mailata was injured in the Eagles’ Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. At first, it appeared that he sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter while blocking for Saquon Barkley on a running play, as he went down after getting tangled up with linebacker Winston Reid.

However, Mailata revealed Tuesday that he had injured himself early in the contest and tried to power through it until that final run-blocking play. He initially hyperextended his hamstring on the Eagles’ first field-goal attempt in the second quarter when a Browns player pushed down on him while he was bent over.

“That’s kind of where it happened,” Mailata said. “I felt like a little zing go up my hamstring and immediately noticed it. Started working on it. Wasn’t bad. Just kept playing through it. And as I kept playing, the tear was getting worse and worse.”

For roughly the first two weeks after the Browns game, Mailata said he didn’t do much from a physical standpoint because of the nature of his injury. Still, Mailata prepared in the classroom as if he were starting for the last four games. That was a habit he developed early in his career when he was sidelined for roughly two seasons because of back problems before taking over as the starter in 2020.

Mailata also stayed plugged in with the team through his support of Fred Johnson, who has filled in as the starter at left tackle. Mailata has been present for the Eagles’ meetings and the installation of game plans every week, so he was able to offer pointers to Johnson while staying up to speed for his eventual return. Even though he did as much as he could to remain involved, Mailata longed to get out on the field with his teammates.

“That was extremely tough,” Mailata said. “I love the team. I love to be out there. I love my job, man. This is a special opportunity that we have this year to go out there and win a Super Bowl. So for me, I had to put my ego aside and just deal with the injury first. I think shifting my focus on getting back on the field was probably the No. 1 goal of mine and trying not to feel left out or left behind.”

Since the bye week — and, perhaps coincidentally, since Mailata went down — the Eagles have won five consecutive games. The offense has scored 147 points in that span, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The running game has exploded for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns, which are both league bests, during that time.

Mailata itches to join in on the fun, but not at the expense of his health.

“I just don’t want to be the reason that we lose this game, you know?” Mailata said. “‘Cause the streak is awesome. I’m very eager. I’m an eager beaver. But I’m excited, again, if the opportunity comes this week, I’ll be there. But if it’s not my time, then we’ll be there next week.”

