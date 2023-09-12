Eagles confident in CB Josh Jobe as he prepares to step in for All-Pro James Bradberry vs. Vikings

With James Bradberry still in the concussion protocol and the Eagles facing a short week, it’s becoming more of a possibility that second-year player Josh Jobe could earn his first career start at cornerback on Thursday evening.

Jobe will have massive shoes to fill when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bradberry, a reigning All-Pro honoree, leads the NFL in passes defensed since 2018. He sustained a concussion during the team’s season-opening victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, when he made helmet-to-helmet contact with teammate Terrell Edmunds in a collision that left Bradberry with a bloody mouth and required him to receive stitches in the hospital. One league source told The Inquirer on Tuesday evening that the Eagles are hopeful Bradberry will be ready to return in Week 3, with the Eagles scheduled to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Sept. 25.

Jobe, who made the team last year as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, filled in for Bradberry in the second half of Sunday’s game.

“He ain’t make the 53-man roster just to have a spot,” cornerback Darius Slay said of Jobe. “He made the team ‘cause he’s capable of playing at a high level. He’s up, he’s ready, if he needs to be. I have a lot of hope in Josh.

“He’s physical, competitive, he’s made some plays on special teams this past week. I always look forward to Josh doing anything. I’m excited for him as one of his big brothers. I look forward to seeing him always making plays.”

During the Week 1 matchup, Jobe was targeted on multiple instances as the Patriots attempted to make a comeback. On New England’s final play, he trailed wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who hauled in a pass from Mac Jones on fourth down. After the play was reviewed, it was discovered Boutte’s foot was out of bounds, and the incompletion effectively ended the game.

“I approach every week like I’m the starter,” Jobe said Tuesday. “I’ve just got to play ball. That’s my main focus — play, trust my teammates, trust my technique, and just go with the flow of the game. [Slay] believes in me and trusts me, so I just have to keep proving myself.”

In addition to Slay, Bradberry, nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, and Jobe, the Eagles also have Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, and Eli Ricks listed on the depth chart.

“I’m extremely confident and comfortable, really [in] all the guys that we’ve prepared out there, and Josh being one of them,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “He’s had a really good camp. We’re looking forward to him doing well. He did a great job in the situation he was put in in the game. He showed his mentality and his approach, which is a thing we really like about him.”

The Vikings are coming off a surprising 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers at home. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 33-of-44 throws with 344 passing yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Justin Jefferson, widely considered the best receiver in the NFL, hauled in nine of 12 targets for 150 receiving yards, although seven catches and 138 of those yards occurred in the first half.

In Week 2 of the 2022 season — also coincidentally versus the Vikings in the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field — Slay locked down Jefferson to the tune of two interceptions. Jefferson finished with just one catch for 5 yards on five targets with Slay as his primary defender.

“I’m just trying to be the best I can be,” Slay said of preparing for Jefferson. “He’s an amazing player, man. It’s a tough task. It takes the whole defense to stop a guy like that. He’s high-energy, great after the catch, full-go speed. It’s always going to take a team effort to stop a guy like that.