Source: Eagles and Josh Sweat agree to a restructured contract for the 2024 season

Josh Sweat agreed to a contract restructure Friday that will keep him with the Eagles through the 2024 season, according to a league source.

The Eagles were previously fielding trade calls for Sweat along with edge rusher Haason Reddick, but reworked the final year of Sweat’s contract, which now has a max value of $13 million with $10 million guaranteed according to the source. Sweat’s previous deal, an extension he signed in 2021, had no money guaranteed for next season and left his future in question with trade speculation.

Sweat finished last year with 6.5 sacks after a sharp regression in the latter half of the year. The 26-year-old didn’t record a sack in any of the team’s last eight regular-season games. According to Pro Football Focus, he had three or fewer pressures in all but one game. Sweat had one sack in the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but managed just two pressures.

Sweat, who had 10.5 sacks in 2022, figures to pair with Bryce Huff at the top of the Eagles’ edge-rusher rotation unless the team keeps Reddick. Huff signed a three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with the Eagles earlier this week, a move that now puts Reddick’s future with the team in question. The Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade last month; the 29-year-old Camden native is also going into the final year of his contract and has a case to make that he’s outperformed the $17 million he’s due in 2024 with 27 sacks in the last two seasons.

Along with Huff, the Eagles have a few edge rushers who could step into bigger roles if Reddick gets moved, starting with 2022 first-round pick Nolan Smith. The team also signed former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year deal earlier this week, a player who profiles more as an edge rusher than a true off-ball linebacker.

“Haason obviously is an unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine last month. “I think that anything you’re trying to do, you’re trying to blend obviously what you’re trying to do this year and how you’re going to look in the future. I think that’s the hardest job. Certainly, [I] don’t want to get into any specifics with any conversations with players, but [I] have tremendous respect for the player and the person.”