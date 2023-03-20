Eagles sign safety Justin Evans 24 hours after losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles are expected to sign former New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday evening.

The news was first reported by NFL Network, and comes less than one day after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed the Eagles for the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Originally selected in the second round (No. 50 overall) during the 2017 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Texas A&M, Evans returned to the field in 2022 after he missed the previous three seasons with various injuries, including a torn Achilles.

Evans, who turns 28 in August, appeared in 15 games for the Saints this past season. He recorded 29 tackles, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble while appearing in 39% of defensive snaps (392).

The Eagles are still expected to pursue additional depth at safety after losing a pair of starters in Marcus Epps and Gardner-Johnson. Other safeties currently on the roster include Reed Blankenship, Andre Chachere, and K’Von Wallace.