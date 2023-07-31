Here’s when the Eagles will debut their new kelly green jerseys this season

The Eagles will wear their new (old) alternative kelly green jerseys for the first time on Oct. 22 when they host the Miami Dolphins, team sources said.

The Week 7 game at Lincoln Financial Field will start at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. The second home game will be on Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills. That game is a 4:25 p.m. start.

It’s been a long time coming. It took years for the Eagles to get NFL approval that would allow their classic kelly green jerseys to be worn regularly as a second uniform.

They were permitted to wear a version in 2010 upon the 50th anniversary of their 1960 championship team.

A year after he brought the team in 1994, owner Jeffrey Lurie changed the Eagles’ base green color from kelly to midnight.

Many fans were not please. Lurie eventually came around to the idea of bringing back the classic colors that had various looks over the previous 60 years.

The Eagles have already released photos of current players in the new version of the uniforms. The public can purchase replicas starting this morning at 9 a.m. at official team outlets.

