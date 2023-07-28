Eagles kelly green jerseys go on sale Monday. Here’s how to be the first to get one.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that they’ll unveil their new kelly green throwbacks, based on the uniforms the team wore in the late 1980s and ‘90s, on Monday. On Friday, they announced that fans will also be able to begin purchasing them at 9 a.m. that same day.

Given the fan interest and excitement in the jerseys, they’re turning it into a party.

According to the team, kelly green merchandise will be available to purchase at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations (Lincoln Financial Field; Cherry Hill, NJ; Lancaster, Pa.) beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, the Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop, and more will be on hand at the Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 8 a.m. to provide entertainment while fans wait.

With the exception of a special anniversary games, the Eagles have worn midnight green as their main color since 1996, shortly after current owner Jeffrey Lurie took over the team. And a rule preventing teams from using more than one helmet design in a given season kept the team from bringing them back.

In 2021, that rule was removed, paving the way for the Eagles and other teams to break out the throwbacks. However, the Birds had to wait an additional year while they worked with Nike to get the right color thread to match.

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was “super excited” about kelly green returning while speaking the media at the NFL owners meetings. He also said the fans’ love of the lighter shade of green played a big role in the decision to bring it back.

”I don’t know what date that’s going to be, but I think fans will love it. It’s why we’re bringing it back,” Lurie said. “We really took the feedback seriously over the years. The first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved, we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”

On Monday, fans won’t just be able to see it, they’ll be able to wear it — assuming they don’t sell out first.

