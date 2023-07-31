Eagles fans are seeing kelly green. Here’s everything we know about how to get the classic jerseys and when the team will wear them.

Eagles fans have long awaited the return of the kelly green jersey color, and the day is finally here. Those who lined up early to snag the first batch of the reissued were celebrating the nostalgic hue’s return (some with matching Jell-O shots).

The kelly green uniforms were iconic (even Princess Diana wore the team colors), and Eagles players had worn them for most of the franchise’s existence. Shortly after Jeffrey Lurie purchased the team, he did away with the kelly green in 1996, saying he wanted to reflect the regime change and chose a more modern style, still with winged helmets, but with a new palette: midnight green.

Here’s all of coverage on the return of the Eagles’ kelly green jerseys, including where to buy them and when you’ll see them on the field.

Where to buy kelly green jerseys

Kelly green merchandise went on sale Monday at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations: Lincoln Financial Field; Cherry Hill, N.J.; Lancaster, Pa.

The jerseys retail for $130 and $175, with the more expensive being Gameday Special versions only available with Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, or Jason Kelce’s names.

When will the Eagles debut the kelly green jerseys on the field?

Fans will have to wait until October to see the classic jerseys on game day. The team plans to debut them on Oct. 22, when they host the Miami Dolphins, team sources said. They’ll wear them again on Nov. 26 at home against the Buffalo Bills. The team’s cheerleaders will also be sporting kelly green.

Rumors of the return of kelly green began in 2021 when the NFL ditched an old rule put in place in 2013 that prevented teams from using multiple helmets during the season. Soon after, the team said it was excited to bring back the kelly green, but that it wasn’t likely until at least 2023. Lurie began to tease the official return of kelly green last March, and fans have been waiting ever since — until now.

What do people think of the kelly green jerseys?

Former Inquirer sports reporter Dave Caldwell called the return of the kelly green jerseys a “touchdown.” And although the Eagles discontinued the kelly green shortly after Lurie became the team’s owner, Lurie said he’s “super excited” to bring the iconic color back.

When the change was announced, Peter Capolino, the former owner of Mitchell & Ness, told The Inquirer: “I think everybody’s had enough of the deep dark green.”

Advertisement

Seth Joyner, who joined the team in 1986, said “It’s about time.”

Read more on what Eagles greats think of the return of kelly green.

The history of the Eagles kelly green

The Eagles have worn more than a few different versions of the lighter shade of green over the years, which was a staple of their uniform from 1936-1995, before the team introduced the current midnight green threads.

There have been iterations with white pants and solid jerseys — as well as leather helmets — and others with silver pants and various different jersey options. There are also pants that come with and without the stripe running down the side, depending on the color (and the year). There’s the silver and white heavily-striped sleeves that Ron Jaworski and Co. wore under Dick Vermeil in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. And there are even different helmet options — white with a green wing, green with a white wing, green with a silver wing, and even green with a silver wing outlined in white.

Take a look at some of the different varieties over the years.

Design your own alternate Eagles uniform

Still want to imagine a world where the Eagles have a different alternate uniform design? We’ve got you covered.

Build your own Eagles uniform using our interactive designer, and see designs dreamed up by Gritty, Jim Gardner, the mayor, and other famous Philadelphians.