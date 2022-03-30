Like Kate Hudson in “Almost Famous,” Eagles fans on Tuesday were able to finally throw their hands up in the air, playfully twirl around and let out a sigh of relief — finally, it’s all happening.

The fine print will say that their unveiling will be delayed by a year, but that was hardly the headline when owner Jeffrey Lurie stepped to the podium at the NFL’s annual meetings and told the gathered media contingent that the team would be bringing back kelly green for the 2023 season as an alternate uniform.

“It’s what our fans have wanted,” said Lurie, who had been held back from making the change due to a since-abolished NFL policy that only allowed one color helmet per team per season. “It’s what we’ve wanted.”

But there’s a twist. The Eagles have worn more than a few different versions of the lighter shade of green over the years, which was a staple of their uniform from 1936-1995, before the team introduced the current midnight green threads.

There have been iterations with white pants and solid jerseys — as well as leather helmets — and others with silver pants and various different jersey options. There are also pants that come with and without the stripe running down the side, depending on the color (and the year). There’s the silver and white heavily-striped sleeves that Ron Jaworski and Co. wore under Dick Vermeil in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. And there are even different helmet options — white with a green wing, green with a white wing, green with a silver wing, and even green with a silver wing outlined in white.

Like we said, the Eagles will have no shortage of options. Here’s a look at some of the different varieties over the years.

The Early Days: Mostly Black-and-White

The Vermeil Era: Late 70s-Early 80s

The Randall Era: Late 80s-Early 90s

The First Throwbacks: 2010 (but really 1960)

So which will they choose? According to Lurie, it sounds — and looks, based on this video — like the Eagles will lean on their kelly greens from the Randall Cunningham Era, aka the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Those are the ones that feature the silver pants (with the stripe) and the old school bird logo on the sleeve, as well as the silver wing with white trim on the helmet. That’s…not too shabby.

And although the jerseys haven’t even been released yet, some photoshop magic will let you see what one of the current Eagles stars would look like in the throwbacks…

Even though it may not look that way on first glance, that’s very different than what the Eagles rolled out the last time they were able to wear a full kelly green uniform that included the color-matched helmet (2010). As you can see above, that one included white pants, a solid silver wing on the helmet, and numbers — instead of the old logo — on the sleeves. They were replicas of the 1960 Eagles uniforms that the team wore that season when they won the NFL Championship.

These will almost certainly look different than the 2010 throwbacks, but Lurie said the goal is to make it as close to as possible to the originals from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

“It’s going to be as identical to what that existed as possible,” Lurie said. “And we’re working with Nike to make it happen. We wish we could deliver it right away, but it takes a two-year process with the material that it’s going to be utilized in 2023. They don’t have that in their palette.”

This isn’t the first time the Eagles have had an issue with Nike having their colors. Back in 2014, the Birds were forced to wear black at home because Nike was having an issue matching the color for the midnight green jerseys.

So while Eagles fans will have to wait to this version of the kelly green uniforms, they won’t have to wait much longer — and in the meantime they’ll be getting a shiny new black helmet to go along with the all-black uniforms the Birds wear sometimes at home.