Eagles announce date for kelly green jersey reveal

The Eagles have been teasing the reveal of their new (old) kelly green throwback uniforms for some time now. And we finally have a date for when they’ll officially be unveiled: July 31.

That’s Monday, for those who don’t have a calendar handy. Let the countdown begin.

The Eagles announced last year that they would be breaking out the kelly greens after a new rule allowed for NFL teams to use a second helmet color — paving the way for them to use one that matches the lighter shade of green.

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was “super excited” about the getting the chance to bring kelly green back.

“I don’t know what date that’s going to be, but I think fans will love it. It’s why we’re bringing it back,” he said at the NFL owners meetings. “We really took the feedback seriously over the years. The first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved, we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”

However, it was Lurie that originally went away from that color in favor of a darker, midnight green shade that the team has worn since 1996, although they did get a rare chance to sport kelly green in 2010 for the 50th anniversary of their 1960 NFL championship. Now, after years of fans clamoring for their return, Lurie also gets to be the guy who brought them back.