Eagles continue to tease kelly green jersey reveal. But when?

The Eagles social media team is either trolling fans during training camp, or kelly green throwback uniforms are coming soon.

Several other teams around the league have already unveiled versions of their own throwback jerseys, and on Sunday the team posted a poll asking, “Do you want a week of Kelly Green memes that don’t reveal anything about Kelly Green and are they just gonna piss you off?”

Unsurprisingly, more than half of the poll’s 33,690 respondents said “Yes.”

But when fans signed on on Monday, there was no kelly green. Just another meme.

Rumors about kelly green throwback uniforms began swirling in 2021 when the NFL ditched an old rule put in place in 2013 that prevented teams from using multiple helmets during the season.

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was “super excited” about kelly green returning.

”I don’t know what date that’s going to be, but I think fans will love it. It’s why we’re bringing it back,” he said at the NFL owners meetings. “We really took the feedback seriously over the years. The first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved, we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”

The kelly green uniforms, which Eagles players had worn for most of the franchise’s existence, went away in 1996 shortly after Lurie purchased the team.

He wanted to reflect the regime change and chose a more modern style, still with winged helmets, but with a new palette: midnight green.

Some fans embraced the new look, especially when the Eagles started winning regularly in the early 2000s. Most have eventually accepted the change. But there remained a significant portion of the team’s fanbase that longed for the kelly greens, especially the version that had silver pants.

So what will Tuesday bring? Will it be another meme from the Eagles? Or will their social media account be flooded with a lighter shade of green?

