Eagles collaborate with skateboarder Jimmy Gorecki on a kelly green clothing line

When Jalen Hurts took over as the Eagles’ starting quarterback more than two years ago, he famously uttered the phrase, “Rent is due everyday.”

It was a slogan that caught on with teammates and spread throughout the locker room.

“I think it’s [about] having the mentality of giving your best every day,” Hurts said of the mantra this week, “Knowing that every day is earned, not given.”

As part of the return of the franchise’s kelly green uniforms, which will be worn for the first time since 2010 on Sunday night when the Eagles host the Dolphins, the team collaborated with local celebrity skateboarder Jimmy Gorecki — founder of clothing brand JSP and founder of Standard Issue Tees — to debut a new kelly green fashion line.

Part of the apparel, which includes sweatsuits, T-shirts, and New Era hats, will feature Hurts’ iconic phrase.

“That tag line summarizes what it’s like to be from Philadelphia,” Gorecki said. “When Jalen said that, it’s a phrase that’s been in existence for a long time — but it’s so applicable to what those guys do on a team level, and also to people from this region, and how they apply that mindset to their everyday hustle. It conveys who everyone is around here, whether you’re part of the Eagles fan base or even if you’re a non-sports fan in the city.”

Gorecki, a native of Norristown, credits his late grandfather, Morris Priory, for sparking his Eagles fandom. Gorecki graduated from Temple and he’s a former member of Pharrell Williams’ iconic “Ice Cream Skate Team.” He credits the city’s historic, Love Park, for serving as breeding ground, both as a skateboarder and also as a creative mind. Ten years ago, Gorecki formed his fashion label, JSP, a brand that has taken off with professional athletes and celebrities, spanning from LeBron James to Jay-Z.

In addition to the Eagles, he has also previously collaborated with the Union. Gorecki counts several Philadelphia sports figures as close friends and clients, including Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, Union coach Jim Curtin, and Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

“It’s inspiring to see this celebration of our past and our present come to life through this collaboration,” said Jen Kavanagh, the Eagles’ senior vice president of media and marketing. “Jimmy’s talent and passion for the Eagles are authentically woven into each item in the collection.”

With prices ranging between $40-$130, the JSP x Eagles’ Kelly Green collection will be available beginning Friday at the Eagles Pro Shop, the JSP online store, and at Fanatics.

“I’ve always felt it’s been my responsibility to pay homage to this city and to the super-hyper local things here that, sometimes, it feels like only we understand,” Gorecki said. “Everything that I’m able to do now is a direct result of being Philly-bred.”

