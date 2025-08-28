Eagles announce three kelly green games, including an away game against Dallas

The Eagles’ kelly green jerseys will be worn not once, not twice, but three times this year.

On Thursday, the team announced the three games — all against division rivals — in which the Birds will don their throwback look: Week 8 against the New York Giants, a Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and Week 18 against the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

The Nov. 23 matchup against Dallas will be on the road at AT&T Stadium — making this the first time since the jerseys returned in 2023 that the team will wear kelly green for an away game.

With the Eagles wearing green at Dallas, does that mean fans might see the return of a uniform tradition dating back to the Eagles’ 1981 NFC championship game? Ahead of the game, Dick Vermeil made the decision for the Eagles to wear their white jerseys, usually reserved for away games, forcing Dallas to wear its less-favored blue tops. After the win, the Birds continued to wear white at home against Dallas, doing so 10 times over the next 15 seasons.

Last season, the Eagles wore their kelly greens at home against the Cowboys, a 41-7 win, for the first time since they switched to midnight green in 1996.

» READ MORE: We’ve predicted the outcome of every Eagles game this season. It’ll be a wild ride.

Since the return of the kelly green jerseys, the Eagles have worn the look twice a year in 2023 and 2024. Last year, in addition to the Cowboys game, the Eagles also wore the throwback jerseys in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that included the most iconic play of the year: Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle.

Thanks to an NFL rule change, teams can now wear alternate or throwback uniforms four times in a season, up from three times last year. Alternate jerseys also include the Eagles’ all-black look, and with three kelly green games, there’s still one open slot for a potential blackout game. The rule change also allows for standard helmets with alternate jerseys and vice versa.

While the Eagles announced their kelly green games, Nike also revealed a first look at the NFL Nike Rivalries uniforms. Only eight teams’ uniforms have been released, focusing on teams from the AFC East and NFC West.

The uniforms feature elements unique to each city and team, and teams will wear them for a single home game against a division rival.

More rivalry uniforms are set to debut over the next three years. The Eagles will debut their look in 2027 with the rest of the NFC East and AFC West.