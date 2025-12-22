Former Eagles player’s Super Bowl LIX ring fetches more than $120,000 at auction

Less than one year removed from winning Super Bowl LIX, former Eagles offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi put his Super Bowl ring up for auction. On Saturday, that ring sold for $124,440 on Heritage Auctions.

The ring was designed by Jason Arasheben, the founder of Jason of Beverly Hills, and features 145 diamonds in the bezel of the ring, paying homage to the team’s 145 playoff points.

The ring also features 18 green stones paying tribute to the team’s 18 victories last season. The top of the ring spells “world champions” in 40 diamonds to represent the 40 points they scored against the Chiefs, and there is a pair of moving wings that open with a push of a button to reveal Nick Sirianni’s motto, “You can’t be great without the greatness of others.”

The auctioned ring features Vakalahi’s last name printed across the side with a custom ring box that features a turntable and LED lighting. The rings were first revealed during a team ceremony on July 18.