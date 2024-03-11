Landon Dickerson and the Eagles agree to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2028

The Eagles agreed to terms with Landon Dickerson on a four-year contract extension that according to several media reports is worth up to $87 million, a deal that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Dickerson, 25, has become a cornerstone for the Eagles’ offensive line since the team selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He made two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons, forming an imposing duo with Jordan Mailata on the left side of the offensive front.

His new deal, which has $50 million guaranteed, will stretch through the 2028 season and net him $20 million at signing. The $21 million annual value of his contract just edges out the $20.5 million the Atlanta Falcons paid right guard Chris Lindstrom last offseason. His guaranteed money ranks third in league history behind Lindstrom and Colts guard Quenton Nelson, as both got north of $60 million guaranteed.

Injury concerns caused Dickerson to slide into the second round of the draft despite the 6-foot-6, 333-pounder’s impressive physical traits and college dominance, but Dickerson has been durable with the Eagles. He missed just one game in the last two seasons and has 46 career starts through three years, getting called into action as a rookie when injuries to Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo necessitated him to play earlier than expected.

Dickerson’s extension was announced by the team about an hour before the NFL’s free-agency negotiation period began, a stretch that will likely end with several interior linemen commanding competitive markets with Dickerson’s new deal now setting the table for negotiations. It also provides some long-term stability for an interior line group that is now without All-Pro center Jason Kelce for the first time in 13 years.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Dickerson became extension eligible this offseason and is the first player from the Eagles’ 2021 draft class to sign a new deal. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be due for an extension soon as well; the 25-year-old told The Inquirer earlier this offseason that the possibility for a new deal would be in “God’s hands.”