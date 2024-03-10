Eagles’ biggest needs on offense ahead of NFL free agency and the draft

While the Eagles’ offensive personnel may not be poised for drastic change, unlike the defensive unit, general manager Howie Roseman still has the chance to pick up a few pieces this offseason via free agency and the draft to help revitalize the group for 2024.

Which positions are the biggest needs for the Eagles to address this offseason, and will they look to free agency, the draft, or both to bolster those areas? Let’s dive into their offensive position group wish list in no particular order:

Running back

Roseman let Miles Sanders walk in free agency last offseason, replacing him with D’Andre Swift, whom the Eagles acquired via trade with the Detroit Lions. Swift, 24, was in the final season of a four-year deal with a relatively low cap hit ($1.77 million). The Eagles relied on Kenneth Gainwell, 24, as their secondary back.

Three of the Eagles’ four running backs on the 2023 active roster are set to become free agents: Swift, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott. While it’s possible Scott could return on a one-year deal, Swift is likely to command a raise both in term and in value on the open market after finishing fifth in the league in rushing yards (1,049). The Eagles have a recent history of identifying cheap options at running back, whether it’s through free agency or the draft, instead of paying their own.

Given that the Eagles haven’t selected a running back in the draft since Gainwell in 2021 (Round 5), they could be due to pick one this year. They could also add one through free agency, although it would be a surprise if the Eagles were willing to be an early suitor for any of the top options (i.e., Saquon Barkley), given their track record and their needs at other positions, particularly on defense. But the market for running backs has declined over the years, so the Eagles may be able to snag a solid free-agent option on a team-friendly deal.

Guard/tackle with starting upside

Barring a sudden decline, the Eagles should be set at right tackle for the next few years. Lane Johnson is under contract through 2027 when he turns 37 years old.

But it’s not too early to start to think about his successor. The 2024 draft class is ripe with elite tackles slated to come off the board in the first round. Roseman has a track record of targeting the trenches on both sides of the ball in the first round, and the Eagles could use their No. 22 overall pick on a developmental tackle who could use some seasoning before making the transition to the starting role. Prospects such as Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton or Georgia’s Amarius Mims fit the bill.

They could also go the route of a swing tackle/guard prospect. With Jason Kelce retiring, the Eagles are poised to move Cam Jurgens from right guard to center. The Eagles could bring in a prospect capable of playing both tackle and guard as a potential candidate to replace Johnson down the line who could compete for the starting right guard spot with Tyler Steen in training camp. A few top tackle prospects who have the versatility to start out at guard and eventually slide to tackle include Alabama’s JC Latham and Washington’s Troy Fautanu.

If the Eagles would prefer to wait to identify Johnson’s replacement for at least another season and would rather use their No. 22 pick to address another need, they could turn to free agency to bring in a guard with starting experience to compete against Steen for the right guard spot.

Wide receiver

Last season, the Eagles took a by-committee approach toward the third receiver spot, leaning on the likes of Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Julio Jones to complement top receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Of that group, Zaccheaus was arguably the best (10 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns), but he didn’t pull away with the job.

With Watkins, Zaccheaus, and Jones set to become free agents, the Eagles could stand to upgrade that third-receiver spot. While they could look to free agency to see what cheap depth options are available, it makes sense for the Eagles to also try to develop a draft pick in that spot.

Roseman hasn’t taken a receiver in the draft since Smith (No. 10 overall out of Alabama in 2021) and it could be time to restock the cupboard, especially if there’s any doubt within the organization that they can keep both Brown and Smith in the future. Smith is going into the final year of his deal (the Eagles can opt to pick up his fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline) and is a candidate for an extension this offseason, while Brown is under contract through 2026.