Eagles’ Lane Johnson nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Right tackle Lane Johnson is the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the league announced on Tuesday.

The honor recognizes a player for their efforts to give back to the community, all while simultaneously excelling on the field. Johnson, 33, has spent his 11-year NFL career with the Eagles, establishing himself as an integral part of the team and the local community, particularly through his advocacy for mental health awareness and treatment.

”I’m incredibly honored to be named the Eagles’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year alongside an inspiring group of men who are making a difference in their communities,” Johnson said via release. “I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire career playing for an organization and city that has embraced me at my best, but more importantly, supported me and helped me through some of my darkest moments.

”Playing this game has always been a passion of mine, but being able to share my mental health journey through the platform football has given me has been a rewarding experience. I’m grateful to have had a strong support system, and my hope is to support others who are suffering in silence by opening doors for them to feel comfortable enough sharing their stories.”

Drafted No. 4 overall in the 2013 draft, Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowlers (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023) and a three-time All-Pro honoree (2017, 2021, 2022). He also helped the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in 2017.

Away from the football field, Johnson has lent his voice to mental health advocacy. After missing three games in 2021 due to an an anxiety disorder he was diagnosed with in 2008, Johnson began to open up about his personal mental health journey. Johnson has held various speaking engagements throughout the Delaware Valley to share his experiences and inspire others to seek help and treatment.

He is also an ambassador for Kooth, a state-funded provider of online mental health support for students. Johnson recently visited Northeast High School to speak to the students about mental health and the resources available to them through Kooth.

”Lane Johnson has been a vital part of this team and community for the past 11 years,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said via release. “His accomplishments on the field speak for themselves, but the work he is doing off the field is changing lives. His passion and vulnerability as a mental health advocate serve as an inspiration to so many.

”Not only was Lane strong enough to seek the help needed to tackle his own battles, but he’s now using his experiences and platform to help others going through similar situations. That courage and resiliency speak volumes to the type of person Lane is. His strength and leadership, both on and off the field, are just a few examples of why he is so deserving of this recognition.”

Each of the 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The award winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 8.

Since the league introduced the award in 1970, three Eagles players have won it, including Chris Long (2018), Troy Vincent (2002), and Harold Carmichael (1980).