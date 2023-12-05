Thumbs up or down? Eagles beat writers weigh in on the Shaquille Leonard signing

Olivia Reiner 👍

There’s no denying that the Eagles were lacking depth at linebacker. With Nakobe Dean on injured reserve for the second time this season (foot) and Zach Cunningham dealing with a hamstring injury, the Eagles needed additional players at the position, period. Now, with the 28-year-old Shaq Leonard agreeing to terms to a one-year deal, they’ll soon have a six-year veteran at their disposal to bolster the middle of the defense.

The Eagles have had some well-documented struggles defending the middle of the field, and the 49ers exploited that weakness on Sunday night, targeting Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss in coverage for big gains. Other than Morrow and Elliss, the only other healthy inside linebacker on the active 53-man roster is Ben VanSumeren, the 2023 undrafted free agent who hasn’t played a defensive snap yet.

But let’s be clear — Leonard is a fine depth signing in Week 14 of the season. I don’t expect him to completely compensate for the Eagles’ weaknesses at linebacker. The three-time Pro Bowler has dealt with some back issues that have affected his last couple of seasons. Leonard has played nine games this season, collecting 65 tackles on 455 defensive snaps (70%). In coverage, he has been targeted 22 times, allowing 14 completions for 129 yards (106 yards after the catch) for a 94.7 passer rating, according to Pro Football Reference. Right now, he isn’t the same player — particularly in coverage — that he once was early on in his career.

Maybe he’ll find a way to improve under a familiar face in coach Nick Sirianni, who previously coached in Indianapolis where Leonard had spent his entire career and clearly believes in him. Regardless, viewing this signing through the lens of added depth, Leonard joining the Eagles makes sense and seems like a good fit given his familiarity with the head coach.

Jeff McLane 🤷🏻‍♂️

About a week ago, I went back and watched some of Leonard’s film before he was waived by the Colts. The last game he played foretold the end of his tenure in Indianapolis. He didn’t play well and was benched the following week. It was a quite a fall for a former All-Pro linebacker who could seemingly do it all in his first four seasons in the NFL. But two back surgeries derailed Leonard’s career in 2022. He returned in time for the start of the next season with the understanding that it may take time for him to recapture his form — maybe not at its apex, but somewhere thereabouts. But the Colts, who had already paid out a large chunk of the $33 million guaranteed of the contract extension his signed in 2021, had run out of patience. And Leonard wanted an opportunity to play.

He took his time finding another team and visited the Cowboys and Eagles. Again, Leonard’s film from this season wasn’t good, so both teams clearly needed to work him out and give him a physical. I don’t think the Eagles, who signed him to a one-year deal on Monday, are under any illusions that they’re getting the Leonard of old. But they almost had no choice but to bring him in after Sunday’s linebacking debacle. Morrow had been steady enough through the first two months of the season, but he has regressed in recent weeks and the Bills and 49ers picked on him unmercifully in the passing game the last two weeks. Cunningham, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury, could be back for Sunday’s contest at the Cowboys. But even so, the Eagles need depth at the position and will likely rotate at linebacker with Leonard — at least until he gets his sea legs in Sean Desai’s defense.

It’s hard to knock the signing because the need is so great. I’m having flashbacks of Levon Kirkland getting beat in the NFC championship as I write this. The Eagles’ undervaluing of off-ball linebackers is a decades-old story. But that can’t be held against this decision here and now. Leonard’s length and his intelligence should offer upgrades. He’s apparently also a high-character guy, so there should be no disruption in the locker room. I just can’t give this addition a full thumbs up based upon his performance this season. Desai may find a way to unlock his past self. I just don’t think a desperation signing merits hosannas.