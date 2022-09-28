As one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles seem almost for certain a lock to win the NFC East, make the playoffs, and at some sportsbooks, represent the NFC in the Super Bowl by season’s end.

It comes as no surprise that the Eagles opened as early favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after dominating the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz, but these next two games could tell us just how much longer Philadelphia will keep winning.

In fact, BetMGM has created special prop odds to handicap when both the Eagles and Miami Dolphins, the other remaining undefeated team, might lose their first game this season.

The Eagles’ next two opponents, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-2), present the lowest odds on the board for a potential first loss of the season. BetMGM has the odds for the Jalen Hurts led Eagles to lose to the Jaguars at +240, and +210 to have their first loss against the Cardinals.

After those two games, the odds dramatically increase each week, as Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys (+550), Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (+750), and Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers (+1400) are the only other games that have odds shorter than 15/1 for the Eagles to suffer their first loss of the season.

After the Week 12 matchup, the odds jump to 50/1 or longer for the Eagles to lose their first game of the season, which could signify how confident oddsmakers would feel should Philadelphia still be undefeated by week 13.

However, Philly has to get past the next two weeks, as its schedule gets softer by the time Week 8 rolls around, leading up to the potential showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Hurts at Lincoln Financial Field.

Regardless, optimism continues to grow for the Eagles, and if they continue to plays lights out, bettors will continue to be bullish on their future.

Eagles odds to lose first game (via BetMGM)

Schedule Opponent Odds for 1st loss Week 4 vs Jaguars +240 Week 5 at Cardinals +210 Week 6 vs Cowboys +550 Week 8 vs Steelers +750 Week 9 at Texans +1700 Week 10 vs Commanders +1600 Week 11 at Colts +1600 Week 12 vs Packers +1400 Week 13 vs Titans +5000 Week 14 at Giants +6600 Week 15 at Bears +8000 Week 16 at Cowboys +8000 Week 17 vs Saints +10000 Week 18 vs Giants +10000

» READ MORE: Some sportsbooks have Eagles as favorites to win NFC and reach Super Bowl

