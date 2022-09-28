As one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles seem almost for certain a lock to win the NFC East, make the playoffs, and at some sportsbooks, represent the NFC in the Super Bowl by season’s end.
It comes as no surprise that the Eagles opened as early favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after dominating the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz, but these next two games could tell us just how much longer Philadelphia will keep winning.
In fact, BetMGM has created special prop odds to handicap when both the Eagles and Miami Dolphins, the other remaining undefeated team, might lose their first game this season.
Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code
Check out more of the best sports betting sites
The Eagles’ next two opponents, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-2), present the lowest odds on the board for a potential first loss of the season. BetMGM has the odds for the Jalen Hurts led Eagles to lose to the Jaguars at +240, and +210 to have their first loss against the Cardinals.
After those two games, the odds dramatically increase each week, as Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys (+550), Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (+750), and Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers (+1400) are the only other games that have odds shorter than 15/1 for the Eagles to suffer their first loss of the season.
After the Week 12 matchup, the odds jump to 50/1 or longer for the Eagles to lose their first game of the season, which could signify how confident oddsmakers would feel should Philadelphia still be undefeated by week 13.
However, Philly has to get past the next two weeks, as its schedule gets softer by the time Week 8 rolls around, leading up to the potential showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Hurts at Lincoln Financial Field.
Regardless, optimism continues to grow for the Eagles, and if they continue to plays lights out, bettors will continue to be bullish on their future.
Eagles odds to lose first game (via BetMGM)
» READ MORE: Some sportsbooks have Eagles as favorites to win NFC and reach Super Bowl
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.