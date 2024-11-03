LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson look back on careers and shout-out Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown

In LeSean “Shady” McCoy’s six years with the Eagles, he consistently put on record-breaking performances, becoming one of the best running backs to wear green and black. The same goes for former wide receiver DeSean Jackson, a big-play weapon known as one of the greatest deep threats in the league.

Although the duo’s time together was cut short after Jackson was released under Chip Kelly in 2014, and McCoy left soon after in a trade to the Buffalo Bills in 2015, the pair are still close friends and host The 25/10 Show together, which refers to their Eagles uniform numbers.

Before McCoy’s induction in the Eagles Hall of Fame ahead of the Birds matchup with Jacksonville, the two embarked on their own adventure to Philly’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits — located on Girard Avenue — to promote their partnership with Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila, the official tequila of the Eagles.

Before they signed bottles for fans, McCoy and Jackson sat down with The Inquirer and had a lot to say about their careers, Saquon Barkley’s talent, and where A.J. Brown ranks as the best all-time Eagles wide receiver.

The Inquirer: What does it mean to be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame?

McCoy: It means a lot. All the hard work, sacrifices, the injuries, the relationships, and all that. It mattered. It meant something. Yesterday I was with my son, we were going around the stadium and talking to everybody and he was like, ‘Man, dad, this is all for you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ It shows what hard work really gets you. I’m super excited and it’s an honor. ... The Eagles have been around for generations, so it’s a super big honor.

Q: Do you remember when you first found out that you were being inducted?

A: I’m going to put that video on social media. It was weird because Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie — the owner of the Eagles — we talk here and there. We text more than talk. It was weird because he hit my manager up and he was like ‘Hey, it’s Jeffrey.’ That’s when I knew it was serious because I’m like, Jeffrey, who is that? It’s Mr. Lurie. I don’t call him Jeffrey. They were like, Jeffrey wants to talk to LeSean one-on-one. Can you make sure he has his phone by 1 o’clock? I’m thinking like, ‘What, this guy hits me up any other time and now we have a scheduled meeting?’

I knew something was weird. And the other thing is, since I left Philadelphia there has never been anybody to wear 25, so I already knew something was going on. Then he calls me and we start talking about something small and he goes, ‘Also the real reason why I called is to tell you that we’re going to induct you into the Eagles Hall of Fame.’ That was real emotional and he kind of tricked me by talking about whatever and then it got to the real topic. That was a very emotional conversation.

Q: LeSean comes in as a rookie, eventually he takes over Brian Westbrook’s position. DeSean, what was your first impression of him as a running back?

A: My first impression of LeSean when he first came in was just like a young kid who really just wanted to be a great player. I could tell that he had it in him since Day One from his swagger. And obviously when he came into Philly, I was considered the young top dog, and he came in and didn’t let anybody down. I remember his first year coming in and Brian Westbrook got hurt, the lights were never too bright for him. We built some special memories and I feel like our time was cut short but obviously we had some great times in Philly.

Q: Where would you rank McCoy on the list of best running backs of all-time and best Eagles running backs of all time?

McCoy: Yeah, ask him the hard questions. Now, before you start I’m like 22nd all-time in rushing.

Jackson: Obviously, for the Eagles his career is No. 1 in my book. I liked Ricky Watters too, though. Ricky Watters was…

McCoy: Ricky Watters, where is he from?

Jackson: Harrisburg?

McCoy: You know it!

Jackson: Ricky Watters was cold too and I know he wore 32 when he played for the Eagles. I feel like all-time, Shady got him. But I really liked Ricky Watters. Obviously, Brian Westbrook. All-time, Shady for sure in Eagles history. All-time NFL, I don’t know about the top five but for sure the top 10.

Q: LeSean, where do you rank DeSean on the list of all-time best Eagles receivers?

A: On air one time I got a lot of backlash for this — I don’t know about backlash but it started a lot of arguments. We were talking about the best deep threats of all time. Obviously, you got the guys like Tyreek Hill, I said Tyreek is phenomenal but he hasn’t done enough deep threat-wise to pass Jackson. So then they brought up Randy Moss. And that was great argument, but I said I’m taking DeSean Jackson because I never seen a player at 5-10 with that type of speed at 170 pounds track the ball like that and play at a high level.

So in my opinion, I put him as the top wide receiver for the Eagles. It’s hard to do the things he’s done at his size and at his frame. I always rank D-Jack high. He has certain skill sets a lot of people don’t have.

Q: One of our beat writers, Jeff McLane, said A.J. Brown was the greatest Eagles receiver of all time. What are your thoughts on that?

Jackson: He’s a freak of nature, man. A.J.’s done some great things going into his third year with the Eagles. As far as his accolades and his statistics, he’s proven that he’s a top receiver in the league. All-time, you got some great Eagles receivers. You can go Michael Quick, Harold Carmichael, Terrell Owens or myself. Obviously, A.J.’s in that conversation. I think it’s just pick your poison. You got so many ballers in that position.

But I’m an older guy, I played at a high level and my time isn’t now. It’s the young guys’ time. I’ll never hate on any of the young cats. I’m here for it, I love it. So if he can continue to get the ball and compete at a high level, then hopefully he can get a ring.

Q: LeSean, Saquon Barkley said he never saw anyone that could cut like you or stop on a dime. What does it mean to know that you’ve inspired a whole new generation of running backs?

A: The first thing is this, it makes you feel old. A lot of the young players I see talk about the way I cut and move, my style is unique. So hearing Saquon say that means a lot. There was a time where I idolized running backs and tried to model my game after them, like Barry Sanders. So, that means a lot to me and some of his cuts I can see it. Like, ‘Oh, he might have got that from me.’ He’s a hell of a player. Shoot, I wish I had his type of talent.

