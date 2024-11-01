Ranking running back LeSean McCoy’s top 10 moments with the Eagles

LeSean “Shady” McCoy spent six seasons (2009-14) of his 12-year career with the Eagles. During that time, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards (6,792) and earned three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections. A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s, McCoy announced his retirement in 2021.

The former running back will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the Eagles honor McCoy’s remarkable career, here are his top 10 moments with the team.

10. Fourth-and-1 against the Saints

On Nov. 5, 2012, the Birds faced a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter of a Monday Night Football game in New Orleans. McCoy juked four players for the first down and plenty more, gaining 33 yards before getting stopped just short of the end zone.

9. Giant gain vs. New York

On Dec. 30, 2012, McCoy showed us why his Twitter handle is CutonDime25, juking out six defenders on one play for a 36-yard gain. Despite the Eagles’ 42-7 loss to the New York Giants, this play was unforgettable.

8. McCoy runs all over Washington

On Sept. 9, 2013, McCoy put up big numbers against Washington. Along with his 184 rushing yards, McCoy had a 34-yard touchdown run that put Washington away in the Birds’ 33-27 win.

7. Fourth-and-1 against the Giants

On Nov. 21, 2010, the Eagles were down 17-16 to the Giants and faced a fourth-and-1 with four minutes left in the game. In a crucial moment, McCoy took off for 50 yards — finding the end zone to put the Eagles ahead in a 27-17 win.

6. Thanksgiving in Dallas

On Thanksgiving in 2014, the Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys. After fumbling the ball early in the third quarter, McCoy redeemed himself. He finished with 159 yards and one touchdown — earning the Galloping Gobbler award.

5. McCoy’s first touchdown

In Week 3 of the 2009 season after starting running back Brian Westbrook went down with an ankle injury, McCoy was the next man up. He found the end zone for the first time on a 5-yard run against the Kansas City Chiefs. There were plenty more after that, too.

4. Franchise touchdown record

On Dec. 18, 2011, in the Birds’ 45-19 win over the New York Jets, McCoy went off for 102 yards and three touchdowns — setting the franchise record for most rushing and receiving touchdowns in a season (20), passing Steve Van Buren’s 18 total touchdowns.

3. Breakout game against Detroit

In the second regular-season game of 2010, McCoy had his breakout moment. The running back had a field day against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 19, finishing with 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Included in his performance was a 46-yard run into the end zone that helped lead the Eagles to a 35-32 win over the Lions.

2. Two titles with one belt

In a win-or-go-home game for the NFC East title, the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 24-22, on Dec. 29, 2013, thanks to a late pick. In the process, McCoy finished with one receiving touchdown and ran for 131 yards.

McCoy’s performance was enough to clinch the NFL rushing title and etch his name atop the franchise record books for most rushing yards in a season (1,607) — previously set by Wilbert Montgomery with 1,402. McCoy celebrated the win by flaunting his gold rushing title championship belt after the game.

1. Snow Bowl performance

In 2013, the Eagles and Lions kicked off in the middle of a severe snowstorm at the Linc, but this didn’t stop McCoy. He single-handedly brought the Eagles back from a 14-0 deficit.

With the elements against him, McCoy ended up rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns — setting the franchise single-game rushing record — in the Eagles’ thrilling 34-20 win over the Lions. To put things into perspective, the Birds totaled 299 yards on the ground. The Snow Bowl turned into the “Shady” Bowl.

