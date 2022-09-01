A day after the Eagles waived linebacker Davion Taylor, coach Nick Sirianni said he hopes to see him again.

The Eagles announced that they’d waived the former third-round pick on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement came after the team traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, which meant the Eagles had one spot on the 53-man roster open by the end of the day. Sirianni initially said Taylor got caught up in a numbers game but then went on to suggest there are more roster moves coming soon.

“We’re still working on completing the roster,” Sirianni said. “... There are things obviously that are being worked on right now that you guys don’t know about, and we’re obviously going to keep that low. But it was just a numbers thing where we were, and we still want Davion to be a part of this organization. We’ll see what happens.”

Taylor could rejoin the Eagles on the practice squad if he clears waivers. The team will find out Thursday afternoon if that’s the case. The Eagles drafted Taylor in the third round out of Colorado in 2020.

“He’s done some good things and made some good plays for us,” Sirianni said. “Hopefully, that’s not the last time we work with him.”

Sirianni also addressed the team’s decision to trade Reagor to the Vikings in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024.

“We do wish him the best,” Sirianni said. “You get emotionally attached to everybody you have here as players. He’s not on our team anymore. He’s a Minnesota Viking now. I’m not even going to go into that or anything there. He gave some good plays while he was here. He had a good training camp, like I said yesterday, and I wish him the best.”