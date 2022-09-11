DETROIT — A.J. Brown didn’t pack his “Always open” sign with him for the away locker room, but the message traveled nonetheless.

The Eagles wide receiver made history with his dominant debut, catching 10 passes for 155 yards to spark a 38-35 Eagles road win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Brown, whose “Always open” sign hangs in his locker stall at the NovaCare Complex, was the focal point of the Eagles offense for most of the first half and delivered on the expectations that followed him from Tennessee after the Eagles traded a first- and third-round pick to the Titans for him and subsequently signed him to a $100 million contract extension.

“A.J. was A.J. today,” Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal said after the game. “I wasn’t surprised by nothing he did today. That’s A.J.”

Brown’s yardage total set the record for most receiving yards by an Eagles wideout in their debut, breaking Donté Stallworth’s 144-yard debut in 2006, according to Elias Sports. The yardage also tied his career high.

“I know there are some greats that played here before me,” Brown said after the game. “It’s kind of overwhelming that I get to scratch my name in that book. I’m blessed.”

When the Eagles offense got off to a sluggish start, it was Brown’s production that pulled them out of it. He was targeted five times in the 13-play drive and managed four catches for 62 yards to set up a Jalen Hurts’ 1-yard rushing touchdown.

“He made big-time plays today,” Hurts said. “I think, in the end, everybody made plays when it mattered the most in the game. ... A.J. made a lot of plays that gave us a lot of momentum.”

Brown said the flurry of early targets helped him find his rhythm.

“It got me going,” Brown said. “I like to touch it as early as I can. There’s just something about it, I get going soon, quick.”

Brown finished the first half with six catches for 128 yards, with the most notable play coming in the second quarter when he reeled in a 54-yard completion to set up a last-minute field goal before halftime.

Brown beat Lions cornerback Will Harris off the line of scrimmage on a go route, and Hurts hit him in stride. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver dragged Harris about 10 yards toward the end zone before eventually going down.

Jordan Mailata said he typically doesn’t concern himself with what the receivers are doing, but even he was in awe of Brown’s performance.

“Oh my God,” Mailata said, laughing about Brown’s impact on the game. “I don’t ever worry about the routes and stuff. I just do me, set back, and block the guy in front of me. But then you look down the field, he’s like 20, 30 yards away, you’re just like ‘Beautiful, man. Thank you so much.’”

Brown’s 13 targets did cost DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and the rest of the Eagles receiving corps some looks, but Brown was quick to mention things could be different each game.

“Today, it was my day,” Brown said. “Next week, it could be DeVonta’s day or Dallas’ day. Miles [Sanders] did a good job running the ball, such as Kenny [Gainwell], such as [Boston] Scott. We have a lot of skill players on offense, just trying to get them the ball, get everyone the ball, it’s probably really hard on [offensive coordinator Shane Steichen] because he’s trying to get everybody touches.”

Smith finished the game with no catches on three targets but didn’t seem fazed by the lack of production in the season opener.

“Everything was going for him,” Smith told The Inquirer. “That’s what we brought him here for, to do exactly what he did today. He’s a great leader, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

“That’s the flow of the game,” Smith added when asked about the targets. “You never know whose day it’s going to be. Today happened to be his. Next week, things may change. You never know. You just got to be ready.”

Goedert added, “I didn’t even know he had a career high. That’s crazy. I know he was out there balling today. It was fun to be out there watching him do what he can do, and also be part of that. I’m looking forward to this season playing with him. I feel like we bring a lot of YAC to the team. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

After the game, Hurts and Brown ran off the field together. The two have a close relationship that dates back to when Brown met Hurts on a recruiting visit to Alabama when the receiving prospect was in high school.

Mailata said the history the two have is evident in how quickly they’ve developed on-field chemistry.

“Just to see their connection together, they have their own little relationship, that brotherhood that they have,” Mailata said. “... It’s flourishing, man, you can see it on the field. The connection is real. It ain’t fake. It’s not fake news, man, it’s real.”