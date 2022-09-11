DETROIT — A.J. Brown stood alone in his spot along the visitors sideline.

His Eagles teammates were forced to watch the Lions’ pregame entrances ahead of the season opener on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Many of them huddled together, prayed individually, or jogged in place — but Brown, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, wanted to find a spot to have a moment with himself.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver bobbed his head while he mouthed lyrics of rap tunes being blared on the speakers across the raucous indoor stadium. It didn’t take long, though, for Brown to silence the sold-out crowd on opening day.

Brown displayed a “my ball” attitude throughout, and he frequently showed off his strength after hauling in the football. Brown had the most prolific debut for any receiver in franchise history, finishing with 10 catches and 155 receiving yards, tying his career high for most receiving yards in a single game. With Brown leading the way in the passing game, the Eagles defeated the Lions, 38-35.

One of his best receptions occurred on a 54-yard connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. On the play, Brown ran a fade route, and he got an extra step on Lions defensive back Will Harris. Hurts delivered him a beautiful ball in stride, and Brown nearly ran it all the way in before he was brought down by a pursuing defender right outside the end zone. The play helped set up a field goal that gave the Eagles a 24-14 halftime lead.

“That was a dime,” Brown said. “It fell out of the sky.”

It was the type of moment that proved Brown was worth the expensive gamble. The Eagles gave up two picks to acquire the 2020 Pro Bowler in a draft-day trade with the Titans. The Eagles subsequently signed Brown to a four-year extension worth $100 million.

“Emotions were running high,” Brown said. “We tried to stay poised the whole time. ...I like to try to touch the ball as early as I can. I just get going quick.”

Brown arrived in Philadelphia already boasting a strong relationship with Hurts. The chemistry between the two players was evident against the Lions.

New defensive playmakers show up

Brown led the way, but it didn’t take long for some of the other new additions to flash.

Kyzir White, considered one of the better tacklers on the team, showed off his ability in coverage. The 26-year-old linebacker sniffed out a late pass from Jared Goff, extended his arms at the last second, and tipped the football into the hands of James Bradberry. After securing the interception, Bradberry, another offseason signing, turned upfield and returned the pick 27 yards for a defensive touchdown. Second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu got the party started by getting in Goff’s grill and forcing a rushed throw.

White, who finished with five tackles, described the turnover in detail, with Goff’s throw intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson: “That was all film study. I knew what Hockenson likes to do in those situations. I wanted to sit on the route, be physical with him, and run him out, back him out, and give him no room. I got my hands on him, and made a play on the ball. ... This is just the first game. I have a long way to go. I haven’t arrived yet. I’ve got to tighten up my game in all aspects.”

Overall, the defense had an up-and-down performance against Goff, who completed 21 of 37 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns. At one point, the Eagles forced four consecutive three-and-outs. But other times, they allowed Goff to look like an elite quarterback. It didn’t help that the Eagles struggled to contain Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The Philadelphia native rattled off 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Second-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have tons to address before the Eagles host the Vikings next Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We showed we’re a good defense, but we didn’t finish well,” Bradberry said. “We’ve got to finish. The three-and-outs don’t matter if we don’t finish.”

First-game jitters

Whether it be the lack of preseason playing time or a mix of first-game jitters, the Eagles were sloppy out of the gate. The team was flagged 10 times, including six penalties committed in the first half. A handful of the Eagles’ mistakes occurred before the snap.

Numerous players were among those committing penalties, ranging from tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to third-year receiver Quez Watkins. That surely disappoints second-coach Nick Sirianni, who preaches “IQ” as one of his core fundamentals.

Grading Hurts

Besides favoring Brown in the passing game, Hurts often relied on his legs to make things happen. The Eagles and Hurts insist he made noticeable strides as a passer throughout his offseason training. Some of that was on display, such as his long completion to Brown and a few checks Hurts made at the line of scrimmage.

But with Hurts entering his third year, in his second season as the full-time starter, the Eagles need him to make quicker decisions as a passer. Hurts serves a dynamic factor in the option with his ability to cash in on explosive plays, but he absorbed multiple late hits against Detroit. In a league that is trending more and more toward airing it out, how sustainable can this type of offense be? To Hurts’ credit, there were multiple instances in which he avoided sacks by throwing the ball away.

“It was a hard-fought victory,” Hurts said. “We played together through the good, bad, and ugly. ... We have great guys on the perimeter. A.J. Brown made plays. Everybody made plays when it mattered the most. A.J. made plays that gave us a lot of momentum.”

Hurts completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards. He rushed 17 times for 90 yards with one rushing touchdown. It was Hurts who sealed the game late in the fourth quarter when he picked up the necessary one yard on a sneak. The offense was supported by running backs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott. The three tailbacks combined for 126 rushing yards across 22 carries, with each running back recording his own rushing touchdown.

Injury report

Tight end Jack Stoll appeared to be hobbled after getting his ankle rolled, although he stayed in the game. Defensive end Derek Barnett sustained a left knee injury during the second half.