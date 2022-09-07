At lot of fuss has been made over the past month (mostly by hosts on 94.1 WIP and 97.5 The Fanatic) about the Eagles’ decision to have softer practices during training camp this offseason.

The approach was thrust into the spotlight thanks to the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has taken a tougher, old-school approach to practice on display during HBO’s Hard Knocks, which aired its final episode Tuesday night.

“As long as this game still has pads, you have to do some of that. You have to get them prepared,” Campbell told reporters last month while donning a hat featuring the word “grit.”

If some are worried about the Eagles’ lighter approach this offseason, Jason Kelce isn’t among them.

During an interview on WIP Wednesday morning, the Super Bowl champ and five-time Pro Bowler said the Eagles’ focus on health vs. hitting could end up benefiting the Birds on Sunday, just as it appears to have played a role in the team’s success last season.

“I don’t know how much the training camp schedule plays into it,” Kelce said. “You can look at it, too, like they’re worn down and we’re fresh. Whatever way you want to look at it, you’re going to try to find a way how to skew it however you want.”

“But I do know this — I think Detroit’s a really, really good team. And if we don’t come out there and play up to our potential, and play as good as we can play, we will get beat,” Kelce added. “They’re too good for us to be like, ‘Hey, we made a bunch of offseason moves this year, and on paper we’re better.’ That’s not the way it works in this league.”

As columnist Marcus Hayes pointed out, the approach — formulated by head coach Nick Sirianni and General Manager Howie Roseman — appeared to work last season, with the team remaining healthy throughout the season and fresh after Thanksgiving.

“The Birds last season cut the number of games missed due to soft-tissue injuries by about 75% and cut the number of games missed due to all injuries by almost 60%” Hayes wrote. “That might have been luck, but man, that’s a lot of luck.”

As far as his own elbow injury is concerned, Kelce said he practiced for the first time last week and as expected, he’ll play on Sunday against the Lion.

“The elbow appears really good,” Kelce said. “Feels better than it’s felt in probably a couple years, honestly.”

Pat McAfee gets a big new ESPN gig

Former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports media mogul Pat McAfee just landed a plum new job.

McAfee, a Pennsylvania native and the all-time scoring leader for West Virginia, is joining ESPN’s popular pregame show College GameDay as a full-time analyst alongside, first reported by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and confirmed by McAfee on Twitter. His first show will be Saturday from Austin, Tx., where No. 1 Alabama will face Texas.

It’s certainly going to be a crowded desk. McAfee is joining a show that already features host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, David Pollack, and Desmond Howard. But ESPN is in a head-to-head competition with Fox and its Big Noon Kickoff, which will also be in Austin on Saturday, and the addition of the popular sports talker who has made frequent appearances on the show will certainly help bolster its lineup.

McAfee will continue to host his daily show on YouTube (he parted ways with SiriusXM last month after simulcasting for two years) and he’ll appear live on WWE SmackDown Friday nights on Fox, which will certainly lead to a number of red-eye flights this season.

“DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME,” McAfee wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Quick hits

Not only are Eagles announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick entering their 25th season together in the booth on 94.1 WIP, the duo is being honored with their own beer. The Merrill & Mike Philly Special, a hazy double IPA from Conshohocken Brewing, will debut next Wednesday 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Puddlers Kitchen in Bridgeport, Pa., with proceeds going to First Tee of Greater Philadelphia.

Someone send Rich Eisen a Jalen Hurts jersey. On Tuesday, the longtime NFL Network praised the Eagles starter and blamed some of the doubt attached to Hurts on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who leapfrogged him on the depth chart when the two were teammates at Alabama.

Every announcer makes mistakes, but during Sunday’s Yankees-Rays game on the YES Network, announcer Michael Kay delivered a eulogy to longtime sports reporter Bob Trainor. The problem? Trainor is very much alive.