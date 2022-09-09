The Eagles will play their season opener Sunday in Detroit. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers:

Jeff McLane

Could the Lions win? Sure, why not? Anything is possible in the NFL. The Lions are a better team than the one the Eagles clobbered back on Halloween nearly a year ago. How could they not be? After falling in its first eight games, Detroit tied in its next outing and lost the next two by a combined five points. They were just baby steps, but they indicated that coach Dan Campbell’s ways were taking hold and the Lions won three of their last six.

An offseason in which they strengthened along their lines followed, and while an appearance on Hard Knocks doesn’t guarantee improvement, expectations in Detroit have increased. Ford Field sold out Sunday for the first time in years. And with local boy Aidan Hutchinson expected to make an immediate impact at defensive end, the Lions could be a tough opening act for the Eagles.

Or the Eagles could utilize their edge at nearly every position and whip the Lions again. Last year’s game featured a run-heavy offensive game plan and marked a turning point for Nick Sirianni’s squad. I have to imagine the Lions will try to do everything within their power to keep the Eagles from rushing for 236 yards again. But Jalen Hurts looks like an improved thrower, and he now has the elite contested-ball-yards-after-catching wide receiver the offense lacked a season ago in A.J. Brown.

The Eagles should be equipped to counter defenses that want to make them pass-happy, especially ones that don’t have the horses to match up with Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, and Miles Sanders.

On the other side, Jared Goff is still under center for the Lions. That he’s marginally competent as a starter may be the best thing you can say about the seventh-year quarterback. Free agent DJ Chark should upgrade the receiving corps, and Goff has the dual-threat D’Andre Swift in the backfield, but the Eagles’ improved unit should be able to play aggressively against the Lions offense.

A four-point line in favor of the Eagles makes me wonder what Las Vegas knows about the matchup, but on paper it’s hard to see the Lions pulling off the upset. Maybe they’ll keep it close into the second half, but I see the Eagles pulling away after the break.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Lions 16

EJ Smith

The season opener can sometimes elicit unexpected outcomes and upsets, but it’s hard to see the Lions pulling this one out.

Even if Detroit has a raucous crowd at Ford Field, the Eagles have a decided talent advantage and the motivation to prove they haven’t been reading their own press clippings the last few weeks.

The Eagles receiving corps should have chances to gain separation against the Detroit secondary. Jeff Okudah has talent, but he has struggled to stay on the field and has been inconsistent when healthy in his first two seasons.

Up front, Hutchinson could be a headache for some, but he’s yet to face tackles as good as Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson in game action. He might get to Hurts at times, but I wouldn’t bet on him wrecking the game.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defensive front will have a good chance to make an early statement. The Lions’ offensive line was respectable going into training camp, but injuries have already started to pile up for the group. Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai went on IR last week, starting center Frank Ragnow is dealing with a groin injury and didn’t practice Thursday, and backup right guard Tommy Kraemer missed practice this week with a back injury.

If the defensive front wreaks havoc on Goff and Mailata keeps Hutchinson in check, the Eagles should leave Detroit with a relatively easy win.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Lions 14

Josh Tolentino

The Eagles utilized last year’s Halloween game at Detroit as a turning point for their season. This time around, they’ll use the season opener as an opportunity to make a statement that they’re built to win now.

General manager Howie Roseman did a commendable job at improving the roster this offseason. He added multiple starters and contributors, including wide receivers Brown and Zach Pascal, defensive backs James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Kyzir White, and Georgia rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Hurts is supported by one of the best offensive lines in the league, and the Eagles return a running back trio — featuring Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott — that helped lead the league in rushing last season.

On paper, the Eagles and Lions rosters aren’t that comparable in regards to talent and experience. The Eagles absolutely must take advantage of a soft schedule to begin the season. If Sirianni plays his cards correctly and his team is able to quickly shake off the first-game jitters, this should be a blowout before halftime in favor of the visitors.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Lions 3

