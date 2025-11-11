Eagles are slim favorites over Lions in Week 11; updated Super Bowl and MVP odds
Will the Birds’ winning streak continue? Here are the latest odds ahead of Sunday’s game.
The Eagles managed to escape Lambeau Field with a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football thanks to the help of Howie Roseman’s latest addition, Jaelan Phillips. The 26-year-old edge rusher made big plays at crucial moments, including on the fourth-and-1 stop late in the game that resulted in forced fumble by Reed Blankenship.
But we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Detroit Lions. From the Birds’ chances in Week 11 to updates on the Super Bowl to year-end awards and more, here are some of the latest odds at FanDuel and DraftKings …
Eagles vs. Lions odds
After securing a win in Green Bay, the Eagles are returning home to host the Lions in another prime-time matchup, this time on Sunday night. These two teams haven’t met since Week 1 of the 2022 season, a high-scoring 38-35 win for the Eagles.
The Lions are coming off a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, moving them to 6-3, in first place in the NFC North — in part due to the Eagles’ tight win over the Packers.
Ahead of a Week 11 showdown that could play a large in playoff seeding, the Birds open as 1.5-point home favorites.
Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110)
Money line: Lions (+106); Eagles (-124)
Total: Over 48.5 (-105); Under 48.5 (-115)
Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110)
Money line: Lions (+102); Eagles (-122)
Total: Over 49.5 (-110); Under 49.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
The 7-2 Eagles have taken a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. They are the equivalent of four games ahead of the Cowboys (3-5-1), thanks to their Week 1 win over Dallas and Dallas’ tie against the Packers. Meanwhile, the odds for the Washington Commanders (3-7), who will be without Jayden Daniels again on Sunday, and the New York Giants (2-8), who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, continue to plummet.
NFC odds update
Despite a win over Green Bay, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference on FanDuel. The Los Angeles Rams, who narrowly lost in Philly earlier this season, have taken the top spot there, with the Eagles now in second at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to tumble down the list after two consecutive losses.
Super Bowl odds
At FanDuel, the Eagles are still among the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. At DraftKings, the Birds have entered the top five. The Buffalo Bills, a former favorite to win it all, have fallen drastically at both sportsbooks after Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
MVP odds
At FanDuel, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly decreased after his latest performance — 15 of 26 for 183 yards, one touchdown, and a fumble. At DraftKings, his odds have stayed the same. Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford have taken over as the favorites. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has fallen down the list in both sportsbooks after the Bills’ loss.
Offensive player of the year
After a Week 11 outing in which he finished with 22 carries for 60 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Jonathan Taylor, who posted another three-touchdown performance on Sunday, continues to be the runaway favorite.
