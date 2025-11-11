Eagles are slim favorites over Lions in Week 11; updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

The Eagles managed to escape Lambeau Field with a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football thanks to the help of Howie Roseman’s latest addition, Jaelan Phillips. The 26-year-old edge rusher made big plays at crucial moments, including on the fourth-and-1 stop late in the game that resulted in forced fumble by Reed Blankenship.

But we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Detroit Lions. From the Birds’ chances in Week 11 to updates on the Super Bowl to year-end awards and more, here are some of the latest odds at FanDuel and DraftKings …

Eagles vs. Lions odds

After securing a win in Green Bay, the Eagles are returning home to host the Lions in another prime-time matchup, this time on Sunday night. These two teams haven’t met since Week 1 of the 2022 season, a high-scoring 38-35 win for the Eagles.

The Lions are coming off a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, moving them to 6-3, in first place in the NFC North — in part due to the Eagles’ tight win over the Packers.

Ahead of a Week 11 showdown that could play a large in playoff seeding, the Birds open as 1.5-point home favorites.

FanDuel

Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110) Money line: Lions (+106); Eagles (-124) Total: Over 48.5 (-105); Under 48.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110) Money line: Lions (+102); Eagles (-122) Total: Over 49.5 (-110); Under 49.5 (-110)

The 7-2 Eagles have taken a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. They are the equivalent of four games ahead of the Cowboys (3-5-1), thanks to their Week 1 win over Dallas and Dallas’ tie against the Packers. Meanwhile, the odds for the Washington Commanders (3-7), who will be without Jayden Daniels again on Sunday, and the New York Giants (2-8), who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, continue to plummet.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -4000 Past -1000 Cowboys Current +3300 Past +1000 Commanders Current +10000 Past +3500 Giants Current +30000 Past +30000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -5000 Past -1200 Cowboys Current +3500 Past +1100 Commanders Current +10000 Past +4500 Giants Current +50000 Past +35000

The Eagles beat Matthew Stafford and the Rams earlier this season, but they still sit behind Los Angeles when it comes to Super Bowl odds. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Despite a win over Green Bay, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference on FanDuel. The Los Angeles Rams, who narrowly lost in Philly earlier this season, have taken the top spot there, with the Eagles now in second at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to tumble down the list after two consecutive losses.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +310 Past +440 Eagles Current +330 Past +370 Lions Current +430 Past +480 Seahawks Current +550 Past +600 Packers Current +800 Past +500 Buccaneers Current +1400 Past +1100

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +320 Past +400 Eagles Current +370 Past +450 Lions Current +380 Past +475 Seahawks Current +425 Past +500 Packers Current +800 Past +500 Buccaneers Current +1100 Past +800

Super Bowl odds

At FanDuel, the Eagles are still among the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. At DraftKings, the Birds have entered the top five. The Buffalo Bills, a former favorite to win it all, have fallen drastically at both sportsbooks after Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

FanDuel

Current Past Chiefs Current +600 Past +550 Rams Current +650 Past +900 Eagles Current +700 Past +800 Lions Current +800 Past +900 Bills Current +900 Past +650 Seahawks Current +1100 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Chiefs Current +600 Past +650 Rams Current +650 Past +800 Lions Current +750 Past +900 Eagles Current +800 Past +1000 Seahawks Current +900 Past -- Colts Current +900 Past -- Bills Current +950 Past +600

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a long shot to win MVP. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

At FanDuel, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly decreased after his latest performance — 15 of 26 for 183 yards, one touchdown, and a fumble. At DraftKings, his odds have stayed the same. Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford have taken over as the favorites. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has fallen down the list in both sportsbooks after the Bills’ loss.

FanDuel

Current Past Drake Maye Current +300 Past +400 Matthew Stafford Current +300 Past +500 Jonathan Taylor Current +500 Past -- Patrick Mahomes Current +600 Past +430 Josh Allen Current +700 Past +150 -- Current -- Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +2500 Past +2200

DraftKings

Current Past Drake Maye Current +275 Past +425 Matthew Stafford Current +300 Past +550 Patrick Mahomes Current +500 Past +350 Jonathan Taylor Current +600 Past -- Josh Allen Current +700 Past +180 -- Current -- Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +2200 Past +2200

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 11 outing in which he finished with 22 carries for 60 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Jonathan Taylor, who posted another three-touchdown performance on Sunday, continues to be the runaway favorite.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -390 Past -135 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +230 Past +340 Puka Nacua Current +5000 Past +900 Ja’Marr Chase Current +8000 Past +1400 Christian McCaffrey Current +8000 Past +900 -- Current -- Past -- Saquon Barkley Current +15000 Past +7500

DraftKings

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -350 Past -135 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +280 Past +350 Puka Nacua Current +2200 Past +850 Christian McCaffrey Current +2500 Past +600 Ja’Marr Chase Current +4000 Past +1500 -- Current -- Past -- Saquon Barkley Current +10000 Past +7500

