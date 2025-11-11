Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles are slim favorites over Lions in Week 11; updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

Will the Birds’ winning streak continue? Here are the latest odds ahead of Sunday’s game.

After beating the Packers on "Monday Night Football," Nakobe Dean (17), Reed Blankenship, and the Eagles return home for another prime-time matchup against an NFC North team.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles managed to escape Lambeau Field with a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football thanks to the help of Howie Roseman’s latest addition, Jaelan Phillips. The 26-year-old edge rusher made big plays at crucial moments, including on the fourth-and-1 stop late in the game that resulted in forced fumble by Reed Blankenship.

But we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Detroit Lions. From the Birds’ chances in Week 11 to updates on the Super Bowl to year-end awards and more, here are some of the latest odds at FanDuel and DraftKings …

Eagles vs. Lions odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Lions odds

After securing a win in Green Bay, the Eagles are returning home to host the Lions in another prime-time matchup, this time on Sunday night. These two teams haven’t met since Week 1 of the 2022 season, a high-scoring 38-35 win for the Eagles.

The Lions are coming off a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, moving them to 6-3, in first place in the NFC North — in part due to the Eagles’ tight win over the Packers.

Ahead of a Week 11 showdown that could play a large in playoff seeding, the Birds open as 1.5-point home favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110)

  2. Money line: Lions (+106); Eagles (-124)

  3. Total: Over 48.5 (-105); Under 48.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Lions +1.5 (-110); Eagles -1.5 (-110)

  2. Money line: Lions (+102); Eagles (-122)

  3. Total: Over 49.5 (-110); Under 49.5 (-110)

NFC East odds update

The 7-2 Eagles have taken a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. They are the equivalent of four games ahead of the Cowboys (3-5-1), thanks to their Week 1 win over Dallas and Dallas’ tie against the Packers. Meanwhile, the odds for the Washington Commanders (3-7), who will be without Jayden Daniels again on Sunday, and the New York Giants (2-8), who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, continue to plummet.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-4000
Past
-1000
Cowboys
Current
+3300
Past
+1000
Commanders
Current
+10000
Past
+3500
Giants
Current
+30000
Past
+30000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-5000
Past
-1200
Cowboys
Current
+3500
Past
+1100
Commanders
Current
+10000
Past
+4500
Giants
Current
+50000
Past
+35000

The Eagles beat Matthew Stafford and the Rams earlier this season, but they still sit behind Los Angeles when it comes to Super Bowl odds.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

NFC odds update

Despite a win over Green Bay, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference on FanDuel. The Los Angeles Rams, who narrowly lost in Philly earlier this season, have taken the top spot there, with the Eagles now in second at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to tumble down the list after two consecutive losses.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+310
Past
+440
Eagles
Current
+330
Past
+370
Lions
Current
+430
Past
+480
Seahawks
Current
+550
Past
+600
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+500
Buccaneers
Current
+1400
Past
+1100

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+320
Past
+400
Eagles
Current
+370
Past
+450
Lions
Current
+380
Past
+475
Seahawks
Current
+425
Past
+500
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+500
Buccaneers
Current
+1100
Past
+800

Super Bowl odds

At FanDuel, the Eagles are still among the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. At DraftKings, the Birds have entered the top five. The Buffalo Bills, a former favorite to win it all, have fallen drastically at both sportsbooks after Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

FanDuel

Chiefs
Current
+600
Past
+550
Rams
Current
+650
Past
+900
Eagles
Current
+700
Past
+800
Lions
Current
+800
Past
+900
Bills
Current
+900
Past
+650
Seahawks
Current
+1100
Past
--

DraftKings

Chiefs
Current
+600
Past
+650
Rams
Current
+650
Past
+800
Lions
Current
+750
Past
+900
Eagles
Current
+800
Past
+1000
Seahawks
Current
+900
Past
--
Colts
Current
+900
Past
--
Bills
Current
+950
Past
+600

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a long shot to win MVP.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

At FanDuel, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly decreased after his latest performance — 15 of 26 for 183 yards, one touchdown, and a fumble. At DraftKings, his odds have stayed the same. Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford have taken over as the favorites. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has fallen down the list in both sportsbooks after the Bills’ loss.

FanDuel

Drake Maye
Current
+300
Past
+400
Matthew Stafford
Current
+300
Past
+500
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+500
Past
--
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+600
Past
+430
Josh Allen
Current
+700
Past
+150
--
Current
--
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2500
Past
+2200

DraftKings

Drake Maye
Current
+275
Past
+425
Matthew Stafford
Current
+300
Past
+550
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+500
Past
+350
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+600
Past
--
Josh Allen
Current
+700
Past
+180
--
Current
--
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2200
Past
+2200

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 11 outing in which he finished with 22 carries for 60 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Jonathan Taylor, who posted another three-touchdown performance on Sunday, continues to be the runaway favorite.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-390
Past
-135
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+230
Past
+340
Puka Nacua
Current
+5000
Past
+900
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+8000
Past
+1400
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+8000
Past
+900
--
Current
--
Past
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+15000
Past
+7500

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-350
Past
-135
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+280
Past
+350
Puka Nacua
Current
+2200
Past
+850
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+2500
Past
+600
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+4000
Past
+1500
--
Current
--
Past
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+10000
Past
+7500

