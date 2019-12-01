Well, that was awful.
And if you also thought so, well, you have a lot of company.
Eagles fans were rightly embarrassed by the Birds’ awful 37-31 loss to the awful Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here’s a look at what reactions were like on social media during the game.
It only took 66 seconds of game clock for the Eagles to score their first touchdown, a 15-yard pass play from Carson Wentz to Miles Sanders.
This tweet went up during the first quarter, but could work at lots of other times:
Mack Hollins had more penalty yards in the first half (10) than receiving yards (0).
That’s 0 as in zero, as in zilch, as in none whatsoever:
The Dolphins’ kicker caught more touchdown passes than Hollins in the first half:
Would you rather have Nick Foles than Carson Wentz? Seems like some Jaguars fans would be fine with sending Foles back here:
In the final seconds seconds of the first half, Wentz threw a touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside to give the Eagles the lead back, and give fans their sanity back.
The Eagles opened the second quarter with an Alshon Jeffery touchdown.
It was 28-14 at that point, but it was fair to say the Eagles still weren’t playing great.
That was confirmed when the Dolphins then scored two straight touchdowns to cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-26 late in the third quarter. And the Eagles kept not scoring. Even more annoyingly, they let Ryan Fitzpatrick complete passes against them - including some big plays downfield.
With 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were losing to Ryan Fitzpatrick, 34-28. These were some of the only reaction tweets without expletives in them:
With 5:21 to go in the game, the Dolphins converted a 4th-and-1 with an easy pass play.
Once it was just about too late to win the game, the Eagles’ offense finally started moving. threw a deep ball to Nelson Agholor, who appeared to catch it before fumbling the ball after contact. The play was ruled an incomplete pass and Doug Pederson challenged it, gambling on losing his last timeout.
Fortunately - and correctly - Pederson won the challenge. But he wasted time after that by not calling for a field goal right away.
This fan delivered a really big insult:
That was followed by an onside kick that the Dolphins recovered. The Eagles got a stop and got the ball back on their own 31 with 8 seconds left on the clock. That was enough time for two plays, the second of which was a Hail Mary that was intercepted in the end zone. That was that.
Remember when it was 28-14 in the third quarter? Yeah.