MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Remember that first-play interception by the Eagles? Remember the Carson Wentz touchdown pass a minute and six seconds into the game? Against a team that entered the day 2-9, the rest of the afternoon should have been fairly easy.
“Hold my yellow flag,” the Eagles said to that narrative, while stumbling to a 37-31 loss to host Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. It was the most points the Dolphins have scored in a game since Oct. 25, 2015.
This was the worst Eagles loss of the season, their third defeat in a row and the one that proved they shouldn’t be a playoff team, though of course, at 5-7, they still technically can win their division. The thing is, they aren’t good.
This loss calls everything into question — it’s hard to recall a Doug Pederson defeat late in the season to a team with such a resume. Leadership, coaching, player personnel decisions, all need serious scrutiny as what was supposed to be a season of championship contention slides into farce.
The visitors were down 14-13 with 4:40 left in a first half that saw them penalized seven times for 59 yards. Most critical was a rare review reversal of a noncall on pass interference in the end zone that changed the setup from fourth-and-goal from the Eagles’ 10 to first and goal at the 1. Going into Sunday, calls had been reversed on only 19 of 51 such challenges. Jalen Mills seemed to loop his arm around DeVante Parker’s neck just before the ball hit the ground, several feet away.
That gave the Dolphins four more cracks at the end zone, and on the fourth, they succeeded — a trick play pass from punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders.
When the Eagles responded with back-to-back sharp touchdown drives, ending in a Wentz touchdown pass at the end of the half to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (the rookie’s first score) and to Alshon Jeffery on the first drive of the second half, they seemed to have restored order, with a 28-14 lead.
This proved not to be the case.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 37-year-old quarterback who put up 402 passing yards in beating the Eagles last season for Tampa Bay, saw the Eagles’ pass rush disappear on an 83-degree South Florida afternoon. Then he destroyed the Eagles’ secondary, using Parker as his main weapon. With 9:30 left, Fitzpatrick was 22 for 31 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and Miami had a 34-28 lead.
Mills and Ronald Darby made Fitzpatrick (27 of 39, 365 yards overall) look like Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII — without the Brandon Graham strip sack. Carson Wentz was pretty good, but not as deadly as Fitzpatrick. He did not have a weapon as dominant as Parker, who finished with seven catches on 10 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns.