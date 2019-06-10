The Eagles have also missed a few starters and key reserves because of injuries. That list includes All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks, defensive end Derek Barnett, and starting defensive backs Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, and Ronald Darby. Although some injuries are expected to linger into the preseason and could push up to Week 1, the Eagles will be a healthier team when they report for the end of July. The residual effect of the absences have been that deep reserves such as safeties Deiondre’ Hall and Tre Sullivan have benefited from more snaps this spring. It’s unlikely the Eagles will be considerably healthier this week than they were last week, so this could be the final period for reserves to play with starters before the Eagles start training camp with most of their roster healthy – or at least almost two months healthier than they are now.