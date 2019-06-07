Of course there is injury risk. But what exactly would the Eagles have gained by waiting a year? Were they going to ask the Jaguars to give Foles back, should Wentz not get through 2019? Were they going to blow up the team and trade for a pick high enough to get a top QB in 2020? There is no Plan B. There seldom is, with franchise quarterbacks. Either Wentz gets it done, or the Eagles sink back into that morass of teams that have this and have that but don’t really have the quarterback.