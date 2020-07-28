The Eagles’ new-look wide receiver room just thinned out a little.
Veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin won’t play this season, exercising an opt out Tuesday because of concerns about the coronavirus. The opt out was made available by the NFL Players Association last week for players unwilling to take the risk of catching the deadly virus. Dozens of players, even several starters on the New England Patriots, have already announced they will forgo this season.
The Eagles traded for Goodwin on the final day of last April’s NFL draft, which was underscored by the Eagles’ effort to get faster on both sides of the ball. The team had to swap sixth-round picks with the San Francisco 49ers to get Goodwin, who served as an extra deep threat capable of relieving an injured DeSean Jackson or playing opposite him.
Instead, the Eagles will make plans without the 29-year-old from the University of Texas. Goodwin and his wife, Morgan Snow Goodwin, had a daughter earlier this year. Before her birth, the family had lost three children to pregnancy complications in the last three years.
The Eagles’ pursuit of speed on the perimeter left them with a slew of new faces at receiver this training camp. The team still has four rookies at the position, including first-round pick Jalen Reagor.
This news comes one day after the MLB grappled with the postponement of Phillies and Miami Marlins games because of a growing number of infected players on the Marlins.
Jeff McLane contributed to this report.