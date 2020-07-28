Game off. Again.
The Phillies’ scheduled game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed, according to a source, marking the second consecutive night that the teams won’t play in the aftermath of the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak in Philadelphia last weekend.
Rapid-response tests taken Monday by Phillies players, coaches and staff didn’t reveal positive tests among players, a second source said. Regardless, team personnel is expected to return to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday for another round of testing before going back home.
MLB has been administering tests on an every-other-day basis since the completion of intake screening at the beginning of training camp earlier this month. But because of the typical incubation period for the virus, the Phillies are being tested on back-to-back days after the Marlins’ contagion.
Several medical experts — including Paul Sax, clinical director of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston — have cautioned that it could take an average of four days after exposure to COVID-19 to test positive. In other words, Phillies personnel wouldn’t necessarily have tested positive Monday if they were exposed over the weekend.
Eleven of the 33 players in the Marlins’ traveling party, plus two coaches, tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday. According to multiple reports, four more tests have come back positive since then, bringing the total number of infections to 16. The Marlins played three games against the Phillies over the weekend.
The Marlins remained in quarantine at a Center City hotel Monday night. Their games Monday and Tuesday were postponed, and Major League Baseball is determining whether the team’s healthy players will be allowed to travel to Baltimore for scheduled games Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Yankees also spent Monday night in Philadelphia, locked down at a different hotel. The Phillies and Yankees are scheduled to continue their series in New York on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Phillies are still planning to travel by bus to Yankee Stadium.
The Phillies broke down the visitors’ clubhouse “to bare bones” Sunday night, according to vice president of business affairs Howard Smith, and fumigated the room “above and beyond” even their normal protocol. Staff members who work in the visiting clubhouse and came in contact with Marlins personnel were quarantined at home pending the outcome of tests.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held his weekly conference call with the 30 team owners Monday, and said suspending the season was never discussed.
“We expected we were going to have positives at some point in time,” Manfred said in an MLB Network interview Monday night. “I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough, that it will allow us to continue to play even through an outbreak like this and complete our season.”
The New York Post first reported Tuesday night’s postponement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.