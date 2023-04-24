Eagles mock draft 2.0: Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is an intriguing top pick

Draft week is finally here.

The Eagles have six picks, including two first-rounders, and four inside the top 100, in the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.

“Nobody has any idea what we’re going to do,” said general manager Howie Roseman this past Thursday. “... This is a huge game of poker, and all you want to affect is the outcome of your desired results.

“At the end of the day, everyone sees things differently. ... The things that we’re seeing that we think are so clear and so transparent to another team are totally opposite. That’s what makes the draft kind of fun. That’s what’s really interesting and unique about the draft process.”

Advertisement

In my first mock draft, I had the Eagles selecting Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with their top pick. Here, in traditional franchise fashion, they address the offensive line at No. 10. This Eagles mock draft didn’t feature any trades.

Round 1, Pick 10: Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle, Northwestern

Yes, Skoronski possesses sub-33-inch arms that aren’t ideal for NFL tackles. Let’s get that out of the way already. However, Skoronski is arguably the most intriguing offensive line prospect in the entire draft. Some teams might project him as an offensive guard, but he was extremely successful lining up on the outside in college. He allowed just six pressures over 474 pass-blocking snaps this past season. Under position coach Jeff Stoutland’s tutelage, Skoronski could blossom as a pro. Veteran Lane Johnson is still playing at an All-Pro level, but he has repeated that he intends on playing only two more seasons.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski headlines a versatile class of interior O-linemen

Round 1, Pick 30: Calijah Kancey, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh

For an All-American who’s widely considered to be a first-round prospect, it’s a bit surprising Kancey hasn’t gone on a single top-30 visit. If he slips to the bottom of the first round, the Eagles should have a pre-written envelope with “Calijah Kancey” sent ASAP to the commissioner. Kancey is an explosive defensive tackle with an impressive first step. He’s a tad undersized at 6-foot-1, but he makes up for the lack of height with his impressive footwork and ability to collapse the pocket. The ACC defensive player of the year recorded 14½ tackles for loss, including 7½ sacks in 2022. Fletcher Cox is back on a one-year deal, but the six-time Pro Bowler turns 33 in December, and the Eagles should be looking to add more depth in the trenches with Jordan Davis heading into Year 2.

Round 2, Pick 62: Tucker Kraft, tight end, South Dakota State

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been about everything the Eagles envisioned when they selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. After he waited patiently behind Zach Ertz, Goedert has blossomed in his full-time role. He’s developed into a top-10 tight end, and Goedert remains a priority in coach Nick Sirianni’s passing offense; he’s constantly in the mix for most targets alongside receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. It’s worth remembering, though, when Goedert was drafted, Ertz was entering his age-28 season. Goedert turns 29 in January. Here, the Eagles add to the depth chart via Goedert’s alma mater. Kraft was an exceptional blocker in South Dakota State’s run-first offense. At 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, he also is a big target and a smooth pass catcher. Despite missing six games in 2022 due to an ankle injury, Kraft recorded 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns as South Dakota State stormed to an FCS national championship.

» READ MORE: TE Tucker Kraft on Dallas Goedert

Round 3, Pick 94: Darius Rush, cornerback, South Carolina

Over the past decade, South Carolina has produced several stellar defensive backs, including Stephon Gilmore and more recently, Jaycee Horn. Rush might not carry the same first-round pedigree, but he’s a stellar athlete who transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback following his redshirt freshman season. He possesses a lengthy frame (6-foot-2), thrives specifically in zone coverages, and displays aggressiveness at the catch point with 15 passes defended over the past two seasons. Rush ran a dazzling 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

Round 7, Pick 219: Trey Dean III, safety, Florida

Roseman’s familiarity with his alma mater is evident. Former Eagles and current Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson stated as much during his introductory press conference last year. With Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps both gone, the Eagles have partially patched their needs on the back end with free-agent signings Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans. Second-year safety Reed Blankenship also appears poised to battle for a starter role. Over 12 starts, Dean recorded 81 tackles, including 4½ tackles for loss, with four passes defended and two forced fumbles. It’s worth noting Day 3 picks nearly always are considered fliers, who could be picked up as undrafted free agents.

Round 7, Pick 248: Durell Nchami, edge, Maryland

Sirianni has maintained a close relationship with the Maryland program and coach Michael Locksley, who served as quarterback Jalen Hurts’ co-offensive coordinator at Alabama. Nchami, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, had 20 tackles, including six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 2022. Nchami, who overcame two season-ending injuries and appeared in all 13 games as a senior, developed his reputation as a pass rusher, but Locksley noted Nchami’s improved ability to play the run this past fall.