Eagles mock draft: Birds address both fronts and find their C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement

The Eagles currently have six picks, including two first-rounders, and four inside the top 100, in the NFL draft, which begins April 27. The Eagles also are expected to have up to a dozen draft picks in 2024, so additional movement in this month’s draft certainly is on the table.

Let’s predict how the first couple days of the draft might play out for general manager Howie Roseman and the front office. This Eagles mock draft didn’t feature any trades.

Round 1, Pick 10: Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

Smith’s stock seemingly continues to rise leading up to draft day. At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, he’s a bit undersized in comparison to most traditional NFL edge rushers, but Smith possesses elite athleticism. Smith didn’t post standout numbers at Georgia, but similar to former college teammate and current Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Smith crushed it at the combine — he recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 41.5-inch vertical leap.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Which edge rushers could the Eagles target early in the first round?

Advertisement

Pairing Smith with the team’s accomplished pass-rushing trio of Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick would only further develop his game. The potential to unlock his elite physical traits and transform Smith into a consistent three-down edge rusher is too hard to pass up, especially if some of the top non-quarterback prospects are taken off the board.

Round 1, Pick 30: Dawand Jones, offensive tackle, Ohio State

Whenever Lane Johnson decides to hang up his cleats, presumably within the next two years, could you imagine Jordan Mailata (6-foot-8, 365 pounds) and Jones (6-foot-8, 374 pounds) manning the tackle spots?

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Which offensive tackle prospect will become the heir apparent to Lane Johnson?

Jones is a massive right tackle with an overwhelming frame and powerful hands. He has some deficiencies in foot speed, but has there ever been a puzzle that position coach Jeff Stoutland hasn’t been able to solve? The Eagles’ overall philosophy is building up from the trenches. With Johnson potentially retiring after the 2024 season, Jones would have plenty of time to develop into an NFL starter.

Round 2, Pick 62: Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Wisconsin

Benton flashes time and time again on film. He owns a solid array of pass-rush moves, from swims to rips, that were consistently effective against Big Ten competition. He’s also a reliable run defender, who can shed his blocker at the line of scrimmage.

» READ MORE: NFL D-line draft prospect Keeanu Benton and his Wisconsin high school wrestling coach are bonded for life

It’s also worth noting Benton has been training with Gabe Rangel at Johnson’s “Bro Barn” in Moorestown. Rangel, a Marines Corps veteran, regularly trains Johnson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, among other Eagles. With Javon Hargrave gone and Fletcher Cox turning 33 in December, the Eagles are due for another infusion of youth alongside Davis.

Round 3, Pick 94: Anthony Johnson Jr., safety, Iowa State

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s ties to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are well-documented. Leading up to the NFC championship game against San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, Sirianni re-shared some of his memories with Campbell and other former college teammates and roommates, who were tasked with developing Purdy at Iowa State. Sirianni also interviewed Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase before promoting quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Johnson Jr., a former cornerback, lined up all across the field throughout his college career. He’s also extremely physical, displays aggressiveness on tape, and has instincts that help him with route recognition, specifically near the top of the route tree. The Eagles have an obvious long-term need at safety; taking a mid-round bet on a team captain from a program that Sirianni is extremely familiar with would make sense here.